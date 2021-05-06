PLATTSBURGH — Chazy Central School District will ask its residents to OK a 2021-22 budget with a 2.9 percent increase in spending later this month.
The $11.99 million budget includes a minus-0.2 percent tax levy reduction over the current year, coming in exactly at the state-mandated tax cap.
Superintendent Scott Osborne said the proposed spending plan was a "status quo budget" that, if approved, would maintain all programs and staff.
"The amount that the budget is going up this year really comes from obligations that we have," he said. "It's not because we're creating innovative programs or we're certainly not hiring for new positions or anything.
"A 2.9 percent increase in spending for a small school like Chazy is completely generated by obligated costs — our employee salaries, our employee benefits."
CAPITAL PROJECT PENDING
Osborne said last year's spending plan budgeted funds enough to support the needed repairs of a highly trafficked stairwell.
"This year, we're budgeting funds to do more capital work," he said. "Our water filtration (system) needs repair."
The superintendent said $100,000 was budgeted for that project and explained the district was addressing small repairs one year at a time, because a larger capital project, yet to be outlined, was anticipated for a community vote in 2022.
"These two small projects are just little things on a pretty expansive list to keep our school in good condition for our children, for our employees and to also protect the community's investment, because the community invests in our buildings," Osborne said.
The 2021-22 budget also includes funding enough for one new school bus.
"Replacing school buses on a regular schedule has been an objective of mine," Osborne said. "We do have an aging bus fleet. We have to have a safe ride to school for our kids."
SCHOOL BOARD
Two, four-year School Board terms, held by Joey Trombley and Timothy Howley, will expire at the close of the school year.
The board veterans are each running for the seats unopposed.
If re-elected, it would be Trombley's fifth board term.
"Certainly having incumbent School Board members seeking re-election is a great sign that Chazy is on a roll," Osborne, who transitioned from the district's interim superintendent to its actual superintendent in time for its 2019-20 school year, said.
"We're in a good position. We have capable, caring faculty members; we have a dedicated administrative team; and I'm really enjoying it here quite a bit."
LIBRARY
In addition to the district spending plan, community members will vote on a $38,000 increase to the tax levy in support of Chazy Public Library.
Support for the library is included on the ballot every year.
Gloria Ladue is running unopposed for a seat on the Library Board.
HEARING SCHEDULED
Chazy Central will host its annual budget hearing Tuesday, May 11 in the district's auditorium beginning at 7 p.m.
"Residents looking in their mailboxes next week should see the annual newsletter, which will give them proposed tax rates," Osborne said.
Voting will take place one week later on Tuesday, May 18 in the auditorium, as well, from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
"Social distancing guidelines will be in play," the superintendent said as a reminder, noting that masks need be worn on school property, not just in the building. "Come on in and vote."
Absentee ballots are available upon request by calling Secretary to the Superintendent and District Clerk Abby Garrant at 518-846-7135.
Email McKenzie Delisle:
Twitter: @McKenzieDelisle
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.