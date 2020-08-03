CHAZY — State Police arrested Ricardo R. Hernandez, 38, of Chazy, on July 30 after he reported false information on a background check he completed in order to purchase a firearm, a State Police press release said.
He was charged with one count of attempted criminal purchase of a weapon and one count of first-degree falsifying business records, both felonies.
He was released on an appearance ticket returnable to the Chazy Town Court.
