CHAZY — State Police arrested Ricardo R. Hernandez, 38, of Chazy, on July 30 after he reported false information on a background check he completed in order to purchase a firearm, a State Police press release said.

He was charged with one count of attempted criminal purchase of a weapon and one count of first-degree falsifying business records, both felonies.

He was released on an appearance ticket returnable to the Chazy Town Court.

