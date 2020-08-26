Chancellor, SUNY Prez announce pooled surveillance testing for COVID-19

ROBIN CAUDELL/STAFF PHOTODr. Kathleen Camelo, director of the Student Health & Counseling Center, welcomes SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras during his Tuesday afternoon tour of SUNY Plattsburgh. Malatras said the college’s reopening strategy “is an example of how you can reopen safely, how you can protect your students, and how you can offer a robust educational opportunity to people who want to come back to campus.”