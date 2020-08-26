Chancellor, SUNY Prez announce pooled surveillance testing for COVID-19

PLATTSBURGH — Pooled surveillance testing is hoped to be a key safeguard in containing the spread of COVID-19 at SUNY Plattsburgh.
Tuesday afternoon, State University of New York Chancellor Jim Malatras and SUNY Plattsburgh President Alexander Enyedi announced the launch of pooled surveillance testing for COVID-19 on the Plattsburgh campus.
IN-HOUSE SOLUTIONS
This aggressive testing method – developed at SUNY Upstate Medical University and approved by the New York State Department of Health – greatly expands the college’s COVID-19 testing capacity, a news release said.
“I'm really pleased that SUNY, using our medical institutions – SUNY Upstate in particular – has been able to do something called pool testing, where we can do mass diagnostic testing of many of our students and faculty all across the system,” Malatras said.
Students on campus will be tested.
“We will process those tests quickly and then we can show and see what's going on on the campus to make sure everybody continues to contain the COVID-19 beast, which we want to contain so we can keep these services going,” Malatras said.
“As SUNY Plattsburgh resumes in-person classes this week, it is crucial that we have the most advanced and aggressive testing program at our disposal in place.”
He added that with pooled surveillance testing, "We can run up to 25 samples as part of one test, giving SUNY Plattsburgh the ability to identify, trace, isolate, and treat cases much faster and ensure the safety of our students — which is always our number one priority.”
Malatras thanked Enyedi for this leadership in restarting his campus safely.
“By adopting this advanced testing protocol... we are harnessing strategic partnerships and scaling system-wide ingenuity and innovation for the benefit of our students’ safety, health, and well-being,” Malatras said.
Enyedi called the saliva pool test an exciting innovation.
“The pool testing protocol is an interesting protocol that was developed by SUNY Upstate Medical, so it's in-house and I think it's a feather in the cap of the SUNY System that scientists have developed this to serve SUNY students," he said.
“The pool test relies on a saliva test, and what makes it unique is that you can actually pool saliva samples from 10 to up to 25 individuals into one test tube."
A new option was approved last Thursday that avoids the need to re-sample everyone if a positive is detected.
“You can actually do the first pool test,” Enyedi said.
“If there's a positive, rerun the samples and then determine who that person is that's positive. So within a 24-36 hour period, you can run a pool test.
“If it's negative, you can tell all 25 people you're clear. If there's a positive test, you can find it. So within 36 hours, you can actually pinpoint the person within the pool test. That's what makes it such a powerful test.”
MOUTH SWAB
The testing can be done using saliva rather than by swabs that are inserted in a patient’s nose.
Individuals administer the tests themselves, swabbing their mouths for 10 or 15 seconds each, and provide the saliva samples to medical personnel.
Their samples are combined into one, which is tested for coronavirus.
The pooled testing simplifies sample collection processes, making it feasible to collect samples at large scale and during a short period of time.
It also reduces the total number of tests needed and accelerates turn-around time from specimen collection to testing results.
Difficult Moments
Malatras reflected on the state's pandemic trials.
“We have lived as a state with one of the most difficult moments in our history with COVID-19,” he said.
“We had the most hospitalizations and most cases. We don't want to go back. We have a very low infection rate in the North Country. We have a very low infection rate statewide. We can reopen safely.
“We've shown we can reopen safely, and I think President Enyedi should be applauded for what he's been doing at SUNY Plattsburgh because he has taken immediate action and it's not just a paper plan. It's a plan that is being implemented and followed.”
Email Robin Caudell:
Twitter:@RobinCaudell
