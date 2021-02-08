Chancellor shares pandemic strategies

PLATTSBURGH – Testing. Testing. Testing.
That's SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras' mantra for spring restart at SUNY campuses statewide.
“It's pleasure to be here in Plattsburgh today, as I travel around to different SUNY campuses as we begin our spring reopening,” he said.
“Spring is my favorite season, of course, because it's about rebirth and renewal.”
PANDEMIC PARTNERS
Malatras thanked SUNY Plattsburgh President Alexander Enyed and his entire team for their professionalism during the COVID Pandemic.
“Because they've done an excellent job since the beginning of this crisis," Malatras said.
"Even in moments of increased cases over the past couple of months and the fall semester, they've been on top of it.
“They've been managing it, and that's really important for our students, our faculty and our staff and our larger community because we are part of that community.”
Malatras also thanked John Kanoza, director of public health, at the Clinton County Health Department.
“The Health Department has been a really important part to the State University of New York and to SUNY Plattsburgh in particular,” he said.
“John's team has been there for us. Always helpful as problems emerge, where we have people living off-campus, where we have people living on campus.
“There are questions of variants – the UK variant, the Brazilian variant. There's a New Jersey variant now. As things always change, our local health partners are our front-line helpers in getting through those crises. So, thank-you very much.”
OUT IN FRONT
The chancellor noted SUNY strategies to keep students, faculty and staff safe on campus.
“We are the largest system of higher education in the country, and we are one of the few large systems to come back to in-person classes,” he said.
“Now of course, we don't have all 400,000 of our students on campuses. There is a far few number, about 150,000, but yet we wanted to open up our in-person experience for our students because that is important to their academic careers and growth. We started our semester a little bit later.”
SUNY Plattsburgh resumes in-person classes on February 15.
“We eliminated things like Spring Break this year because we do not want our students traveling,” Malatras said.
“We are doing Wellness Days instead. We're continuing our protocol with masks at all times. The one change we made this semester is we require masks at all times now, whether you are socially distanced or not.”
SUNY reduced campus density and established a uniform compliance.
“That is one issue that we had to pay some attention to,” he said.
“Some unauthorized parties, which have resulted in increased cases, but to be fair to our students, many people in society are sick and tired of COVID.”
“We've had to reform the compliance for those people who are really not following the rules, there are consequences.”
MANDATORY TESTING
The T-word is most important piece to SUNY's entire reopening.
“Testing, testing, testing,” Malatras said.
“President Enyedi mentioned it. We are required as a system now, re-testing of every student, faculty and staff on our campuses.
“So if you come to campus and use a service, you get tested. If you live on campus, you get tested.
“If you work in the library, you get tested. That is the way we can manage the virus. There are going to be cases of COVID still. The question becomes do you have enough data to address those cases?”
SUNY Upstate Medical University's saliva test is used system wide.
“Ranked number one in the world, according to the federal government for saliva testing,” Malatras said.
“Developed at SUNY Upstate, a SUNY test, 99.9 percent effective and the most important thing is it picks up asymptomatic cases.
“Those are the cases we want to know about. The symptomatic folks, there are many tests. The asymptomatic spread, especially on college campuses, is a matter of life and death. That's where you stop the outbreak from happening or not.”
The saliva test was developed at the Syracuse campus by Dr. Frank Middleton, a Plattsburgh State alum.
“So you have a connection to the person who developed the number-one-in-the-world saliva test right here at SUNY Plattsburgh,” Malatras said.
“That is a source of great pride I know for Dr. Enyedi and the entire team. But with all that testing, we want to make sure that we continue to work with our communities, with our faculty, our students, their families. That we make this as transparent a process as possible.”
DASHBOARD UPGRADES
In the fall, SUNY rolled out the digital COVID Tracker that monitors the pandemic's spread or lack thereof on the system's 64 campuses.
“We recently announced yesterday that we have expanded what's provided on that tracker, which we call the GPS to monitor this virus because this allows us to take more mitigation efforts as needed,” Malatras said.
COVID Tracker upgrades include broadening the amount of data available on the sites such as total tests, total positivity, and trends.
“But also broken down by faculty, staff and students,” he said.
“So now you can see the student positivity rate is. You can see what the faculty and staff positivity rate is. You can see over a certain period of time. You can see averages. It gives the community a large source of information.”
Upgrades include a Quarantine Capacity Tracker.
“Now you can see how much capacity is actually available system wide but also at individual campuses,” Malatras said.
“You will see that green turn to red at some of our college campuses if it gets too low for capacity so we can manage that.”
COVID QUIRKS
Positivity rates are listed by region and campus on the tracker.
“Which I think is an important piece as well because now we have a little bit of a flipped situation,” he said.
“Many communities in the fall were deeply concerned about college kids coming back to their community and being the vectors of spread and increasing the positivity rate.”
Now, the positivity rate is much higher in the broader communities than on SUNY's campuses.
“We have some theories behind that,” Malatras said.
“Some of it is we have a more controlled environment. We can put in more comprehensive rules that you can follow because if you don't follow them you're not going to be a student any longer. We have protocols like masks that we can enforce.”
In Clinton County, the 78-hour positivity rate is 4 percent as opposed to .49 percent at Plattsburgh State.
“It's much lower than the larger community,” Malatras said.
“So this allows us then to see what is going on in the larger community. Should we take more mitigation efforts on our campus to help the community?
“We've done that this past semester.”
SUNY community colleges limited campus activities to stem broader community spread.
“Knowledge is power,” Malatras said.
“Knowledge helps to manage this crisis, so we're really excited about that.”
