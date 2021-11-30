PLATTSBURGH — Champlain National Bank employees are once again spearheading projects throughout Essex and Clinton counties to help make the holidays a little brighter for local families.
The Project We Care program at Champlain National Bank partners with local agencies throughout the region to help collect toys, food, warm clothing and other items, which are provided to people in need in our communities during the holidays.
Projects are as follows:
• Keene: We are collecting warm clothing for local children and senior citizens in need, working in conjunction with local churches and the Keene Valley Neighborhood House. To help: give us a call at (518) 576-9515 or stop by to pick up an angel or mitten tag, which will give details about the person’s size. Gifts need to be returned to the branch by December 10 and can be either wrapped or unwrapped with the tag attached.
“Employees of Champlain National Bank are always looking for ways to give back to their communities, and Project We Care has become our signature annual event that allows us to directly take care of some of the most vulnerable people in our area,"Jackie Hallock, director of marketing, said.
"We know that the holidays can be especially difficult for people in need, so we hope our Project We Care initiatives help make the season a little easier and brighter for our neighbors. It’s important to us that everything we collect goes to families and children in need in the North Country and Adirondacks, because we know the need is great right here.”
Champlain National Bank was founded in 1909 in Essex County and is still locally owned and managed today with 10 branches serving the people of the North Country and Adirondacks. In addition to traditional banking products, it has a full offering of mobile banking solutions, commercial loans and mortgages.
