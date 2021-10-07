CHAMPLAIN — A Champlain man was arrested Sept. 30 for allegedly having sexual contact with a 6-year-old, State Police said.
38-year-old Gary L. Perry reportedly came into contact with the child in the Champlain area in May and June 2020, a news release by State Police said.
He was charged with first-degree criminal sex act, two counts of first-degree sexual abuse, both felonies, and endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor.
Perry was arraigned in Champlain Town Court and was remanded to Clinton County Jail on $20,000 cash bail or $50,000 secured bond. Perry is scheduled to reappear in Champlain Town Court at a later date.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.