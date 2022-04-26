PLATTSBURGH — The Champlain Hudson Power Express Project (CHPE), which is proposed to bring 1,250 megawatts of clean hydro-electricity from Quebec to New York City through a 339-mile fully-buried hydropower transmission line, has received final approval from the New York State Public Service Commission (PSC).
With this approval, construction for the CHPE project, which was first proposed in 2010, can now begin and is set to be completed in 2025.
According to a news release, the hydropower transmission line will “travel a route through Lake Champlain, the Hudson and Harlem Rivers and terrestrially on railroad rights of way and roads until it reaches a converter station in Astoria, Queens where its clean energy will be distributed into New York City.”
The North Country Chamber of Commerce welcomed this long-awaited news.
"The North Country Chamber has been a committed supporter of this project since its inception several years ago and we now look forward to it becoming a reality in the large and growing economic partnership between New York and Quebec," Chamber President Garry Douglas said.
"Quebec has the abundant, secure and reliable supply of clean, renewable energy New York needs and it only makes sense to further build the New York-Quebec energy relationship. As the project moves forward, it will bring direct benefits to our region in terms of local taxes and other positive impacts. But the bigger picture of broadening and deepening the Quebec-New York connection is also of great importance.”
The CHPE project looks to bring many long and short-term environmental benefits and savings to New York after its completion.
Some benefits included in the news release will be, “37 million metric tons of carbon emissions reductions statewide over the first 10 years of the project, the equivalent of taking over half a million cars off New York’s roads,” and “affordable power that will lower electricity generation costs throughout the state by over $17 billion over the first 25 years of operation.”
Douglas said this project will set an example globally.
“This can and must be a first step in developing the historic opportunity at hand for sourcing strategic commodities of many kinds, from energy to the minerals needed for batteries and other new technology, from our next door partners,” Douglas said.
“And at the same time, this innovative project, which will be almost fully under water, will create a global example of environmental sensitivity. We thank the PSC commissioners for their positive decision and look forward to the day when the project starts."
