CHAMPLAIN — A Champlain home’s garage was lost in a structure fire Wednesday morning.
The Champlain Fire Department responded to the garage at 1375 Route 11 about 10 minutes after the fire was called in at 8:15 a.m. Wednesday, Fire Chief Tom Lefebvre said.
The roughly 25-by-25 foot-garage, which was mostly filled with tools, was fully engulfed in flames by the time Champlain Fire arrived, Lefebvre said.
Fire tankers were called in from Chazy, Rouses Point, Mooers, Altona and Hemmingford, Que., to help extinguish the fire, Lefebvre said.
The garage was a total loss by the time the fire was put out. A camper nearby was also damaged, Lefebvre said. The house on the property took no damage, and no one was hurt, Lefebvre said.
A wood stove inside the garage that was left on and unattended is believed to be the cause of the fire, Lefebvre said.
The Champlain Fire Department was back in service at 11 a.m.
