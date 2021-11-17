PLATTSBURGH — November is the new December when it comes to holiday shopping, Champlain Centre Marketing Director Emily Moosmann says.
The mall this week announced special hours and initiatives to encourage holiday shoppers buy gifts sooner, rather than later.
DELAYS EXPECTED
Expected online, holiday shopping challenges due to backlogged products, unavailability and shipping delays have been widely reported.
Champlain Centre encourages consumers not only shop early, but in person to guarantee a successful holiday shopping season.
"Given the expected challenges with online shopping this year, we cannot stress enough how important it is for holiday shoppers to begin their shopping earlier than ever and in person," Moosmann says in a Champlain Centre release.
"Our tenants are stepping up with stocked shelves, additional seasonal employees and earlier deals and discounts to help ensure our shoppers have a successful holiday shopping season."
HOLIDAY HOURS
For the second year in a row, Champlain Centre will close on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 25.
“If the challenges of the pandemic have taught us anything, it is the value of time with family," Moosmann said. "It is our hope that our guests, tenants and onsite staff will be able to spend additional time with their loved ones and recharge during the most active shopping season of the year."
Champlain Centre's November holiday hours are as follows:
• Thursday, Nov. 25 (Thanksgiving): Closed
• Friday, Nov. 26: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
• Saturday, Nov. 27: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
• Sunday, Nov. 28: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• Monday, Nov. 29 through Tuesday, Nov. 30: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Champlain Centre's December holiday hours are as follows:
• Wednesday, Dec. 1 through Saturday, Dec. 4: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
• Sunday, Dec. 5: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• Monday, Dec. 6 through Saturday, Dec. 11: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
• Sunday, Dec. 12: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• Monday, Dec.13 through Friday, Dec. 17: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
• Saturday, Dec. 18: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
• Sunday, Dec. 19: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
• Monday, Dec. 20 through Thursday, Dec. 23: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
• Friday, Dec. 24: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• Saturday, Dec. 25: Closed
• Sunday, Dec. 26: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• Monday, Dec. 27 through Thursday, Dec. 30: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
• Friday, Dec. 31: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Champlain Centre's January holiday hours are as follows:
• Saturday, Jan. 1: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Champlain Centre will return to normal operating hours as of Sunday, Jan. 2.
Guests are reminded to check the individual hours of tenants at: champlaincentre.com/hours
SANTA COMING TO TOWN
Champlain Centre announced the return of Santa Claus beginning Thursday, Dec. 2.
There will be new safety protocols in place.
Additional details will be shared in coming weeks.
More information on holiday season shopping and/or Champlain Centre's safety and sanitizing measures are available online: https://tinyurl.com/5a58rpsb
