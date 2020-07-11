PLATTSBURGH — It was reopening day at Champlain Centre this Friday and Rhonda Dergham-Titherington said business at her hair salon there was nothing short of amazing.
"A lot of clients waited for us to open again to get their haircut," she told The Press-Republican of DND Unisex. "We had a lot of support — our phone was ringing off the hook."
INTERIOR OPENS UP
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced this week that regions in Phase 4 of New York Forward could open up their indoor shopping centers as early as Friday, July 10, welcoming in patrons for the first time since mid-March.
The OK was long anticipated, as businesses in the retail and personal care industries had previously opened under earlier phases of the state's reopening plan.
Local business owners had said their shops at Champlain Centre were in danger of closing permanently, should the state keep malls closed much longer.
The announcement came Wednesday, weeks after the North Country had entered into the final phase of New York Forward.
GUIDELINES
News that indoor malls could open up came with a list of stipulations, like having high-rated air filters.
The indoor shopping centers were also required to increase outdoor air, reduce air circulation, have longer system run times and perform frequent filter checks.
KEEPING IN LINE
Per a Friday afternoon release, Champlain Centre said it was operating under a modified schedule, opening up Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Some tenants had different hours of operation.
"While Food Court seating has been eliminated," the release adds, "Food Court food venues remain open for business."
On top of requiring that guests wear masks and keep their distance, Champlain Centre said it was adhering to the governor's other stipulations, like upping its cleaning protocols, offering hand sanitizer and performing daily health screenings.
"Enhancements have been made to increase air circulation, air filtration and fresh air intake to bolster the quality of air within the center," the release says, "all meeting New York State standards."
HALF CAPACITY
While Dergham-Titherington said business was great for her stylists on Friday, she said the salon had its share of complications.
Not only did the lack of seating in the mall make it hard for customers to wait, but DND Unisex had cut its capacity in half due to state guidelines related to social distancing.
"We normally have 15 stations set up, but right now we only have eight," she said. "So it definitely was busy, but wasn't as much as we could do on a regular day."
NO. CO. PRIDE
The salon owner said it was the atmosphere that had made the reopening so great, though, saying she felt a strong sense of "North Country pride."
"It was such a good experience," she said. "I think the day really broke the ice of the fear and the anxiety that had surrounded our reopening."
Email McKenzie Delisle:
Twitter: @McKenzieDelisle
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.