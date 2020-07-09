Champlain Centre gets OK for reopening

JOEY LAFRANCA/STAFF PHOTOChamplain Centre will unlock its doors this Friday, opening the mall’s interior for business once again. Tenants of the indoor shopping center had been left shuttered under Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s PAUSE order first issued around St. Patrick’s Day. While the North Country’s standalone retailers and mall shops with their own entrances could reopen under the phases of New York Forward, indoor shopping centers were kept shut, even under the reopening plan’s final phase.