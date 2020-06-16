CHAMPLAIN — The boil water orders issued for 11068 through 11106 Rt. 9 and 100 through 120 South Street have been lifted by the Clinton County Dept. of Health.
Two check samples were taken from the distribution system were absent of bacteria.
MALONE [mdash] John Francis (Skip) Marsden III, 79, of Malone, N.Y., died on June 15, 2020, at Clinton County Nursing Home of complications of vascular dementia. He was born on Nov. 24, 1940, in Los Angeles, Calif., the son of John Francis Marsden Jr. and Ruth Roberts Marsden. Skip graduated…
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.