Champlain Area Trails announces the 2020 CATS Grand Challenge

Alvin Reiner/ p-r photoSusie and Ben Runyon and their pooch, Porter (named after one of the 46 High Peaks), from Wilmington check out the view before continuing on the trail. Since Champlain Area Trails (CATS) cancelled its approximate 14 mile Grand Hike in May, an abbreviated alternative was held this past weekend; a five mile loop which terminated at the Essex County Fairgrounds. The traverse took hikers over the Viall’s Crossing and Woods & Swale trails which enabled participants to experience several ecosystems. It was difficult to determine how many took part due to hikers starting over a period of several hours and there was no official sign in. However safety protocols such as wearing masks and social distancing were instituted when coming upon others.