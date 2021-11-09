PLATTSBURGH — The timing of Gov. Kathy Hochul's $450 million "Bring Back Tourism, Bring Back Jobs" recovery package could not be better, Kristy Kennedy says.
Funds are reserved for tourism staff and employers, will be used to attract conventions to New York's venues, help market the Empire State globally and domestically, and serve as a boost to small businesses launched just before or during the pandemic.
"I applaud the governor for seeing how important tourism is to the state and taking action," Kennedy, vice president of marketing and business development at the North Country Chamber of Commerce and Adirondack Coast Visitors Bureau, said.
"The fact that this is not only helping the employees, but employers too is a huge advantage of this bill. It is really tackling all sides of the issue."
And at a time when seasonal businesses are winding down and planning for their 2022 seasons, Kennedy thought such a package would play a key role in what businesses are capable of doing and who they are capable of retaining.
'WITH OPEN ARMS'
Gov. Hochul announced the multi-million-dollar package on the steps of the Museum of Natural History in Manhattan Monday, the same day the nation reopened its borders for international travel.
"Our tourism industry represents the essence of what sets New York apart from the rest," Hochul says in a recent news release. "New York can't come back from this pandemic unless our tourism industry and its workers come back."
According to the release, New York State's tourism industry supported one out of 10 jobs and generated more than $100 billion in economic impact in 2019. A year later in 2020, however, international visitation plummeted 86% amid the COVID-19 pandemic and domestic visitation fell by 37%, becoming a near 55% loss in direct spending and an almost 50% drop in economic impact.
"Our nation-leading $450 million recovery package not only helps tourism industry workers get back on their feet, but will also help small businesses and venues reopen their doors," Hochul continues. "Our message to the world is clear: New York is coming back and we welcome you with open arms."
TOURISM GRANTS
Included in the package is a $100 million tourism worker recovery fund and a $100 million tourism return-to-work grant program.
According to the state release, the former supports New Yorkers who were on extended federal unemployment insurance that last week before those benefits ended and who have yet to see their earnings fully recover. The New York State Department of Labor is expected to issue one-time payments of $2,750 to as many as 36,000 qualified workers in tourism sector industries. Eligible New Yorkers will be contacted directly via text or email.
The latter aims to provide financial relief to hard-hit tourism businesses while encouraging them to rehire workers.
Qualifying businesses will be eligible for grants of up to $5,000 per net new full-time employee or $2,500 per net new part-time employee hired to offset labor costs, the release says.
To receive full benefit, employers will have to maintain employment increases over six months. Employment increases will be based on total employment rather than specific individual employees, and businesses that can demonstrate the greatest workforce losses resulting from COVID-19 will be a priority.
'EASE HIRING TENSION'
Asked what impact Hochul's tourism package could have locally, Kennedy pointed to the worker recovery fund and return-to-work grants.
"Several of our tourism businesses are seasonal and because of that it is harder to find employees and retain them, add on top of it the workforce shortage issue, and this makes for a rough time for our attractions," she said.
"These incentives will help seasonal workers with capital relief, but they will also help our hospitality businesses stay competitive within the labor pool, hopefully easing hiring tension moving forward."
SMALL BIZ SUPPORT
They included $25 million "Meet in New York" grant program will incentivize business-focused travel, for reasons like conventions, to take place at New York venues; a $25 million boost to the "I LOVE NY" campaign will promote the state domestically and overseas; and a $200 million program for businesses started just prior to or during the pandemic will repurpose and expand the COVID-19 Pandemic Small Business Recovery Grant Program to include small and micro-businesses previously ineligible for pandemic relief through the state and federal programs.
The North Country saw many local businesses get their start during the COVID-19 pandemic and Kennedy expected those latter funds to help the region's new small-town shops.
"I definitely people think took a moment during the pandemic and stepped back to reprioritize what they wanted to do and what was best for them," Kennedy said. "I think a lot of that was starting these smaller businesses; having a passion and wanting to see it grow.
"(Gov. Hochul) is really fostering that idea, supporting it and understanding how critical the mom and pop businesses are to a community, which I think we all got a heightened sense of during the pandemic."
MARKETING THE COAST
Kennedy said outdoor recreation, agritourism and history were on the Adirondack Coast's side when it comes to marketing the region.
"Those are the things people can come here and really experience," she said. "Through the pandemic what we learned is people were now, more than ever, looking for safe places with open air, places to disconnect and things like that.
"Really, one of our major advantages is that we play to all of those. We have lots of places for you to recreate and get outside and not be in a crowd."
So playing up those positives in the final months of 2021 and into 2022 were goals of the Adirondack Coast Visitors Bureau, she said.
"I think that's one of the neat things that came out of the pandemic. Everybody looks at the doom and gloom, but really that's an opportunity for the Adirondack Coast when it comes to marketing; we have this newfound item that everyone is craving but that we've always had."
NO. CO. STRUGGLES
Kennedy cited connectivity and rental options as challenges when marketing upstate New York's neck of the woods.
Those struggles were not directly targeted in Hochul's tourism recovery package, but Kennedy noted the governor's support for future broadband initiatives.
"We saw people from urban areas coming to the Adirondacks and thinking, 'Oh I want to disconnect,' but they also wanted to be connected," Kennedy said. "Their disconnect and our disconnect are very different."
Any many were staying longer and looking to work remote, she added.
"But we didn't always have that capability for them in certain spots."
