Chamber virtually welcomes new ambassador to Canada

PLATTSBURGH — New U.S. Ambassador to Canada, David Cohen, recently had his first virtual meeting with the North Country Chamber of Commerce to discuss the valuable partnership that exists between the North Country and Canada.
“It was an excellent opportunity to get acquainted and to highlight the very special connection our area has with Canada, both socially and economically. We're very appreciative to Senator (Kirsten) Gillibrand for facilitating the connection for us,” Chamber President Garry Douglas said.
“It is clear that David Cohen is going to be a strong and engaged Ambassador, and I know we will do some great bi-national work together.”
The Chamber used this meeting as an opportunity to discuss the U.S.-Canadian border, as the crossing restrictions there have continued to negatively affect the economy of the North Country the past two years.
“We certainly shared our concerns and perspectives regarding border restrictions and the hope that we will start to see renewed progress soon, noting that we will shortly reach the two-year mark of social separation,” Douglas said.
“The Ambassador welcomed our thoughts, and we look forward to a continued dialogue.”
Douglas noted many economic opportunities available locally that the two countries will be able to work on together in the future.
“On the economic front, the Ambassador took note of the strong international cluster of transportation equipment and aerospace manufacturers we have attracted and committed his team to assisting us with future contacts and information related to opportunities to build this cluster,” he said.
The Chamber invited Ambassador Cohen to Plattsburgh and will hope to welcome him in the near future, Douglas said.
“Ambassador Cohen accepted our invitation to visit Plattsburgh, hopefully later this year. In the interim, we look forward to several follow-ups and continued communication about our shared aim of broadening and deepening the economic partnership between New York's North Country and Canada.”
