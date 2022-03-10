PLATTSBURGH — To mark the two-year anniversary of ongoing restrictions at the U.S.-Canada border, the North Country Chamber of Commerce is branding March 21 as "Separation Day."
Today, the organization begins a countdown via email and social media.
"It should be stunning at this point to realize that we are quickly approaching the full two-year anniversary of the substantial separation of the American and Canadian people from the historically strong social connectivity that defines the unique U.S.-Canadian relationship," Chamber President Garry Douglas said in a statement.
"But what remains even more stunning is that we are still, after two years, without any plan, any metrics and certainly any sense of urgency. And we have substantially lost the high degree of bi-national border policy coordination that existed since 9/11, ending up with essentially two separate borders facing one another with different rules."
ONGOING RESTRICTIONS
Both the United States and Canada effectively shut down the border to nonessential travel by car, boat and rail in March 2020 in an effort to stem the spread of COVID-19.
Those restrictions were extended by monthly increments for more than a year until August, when Canada began allowing Americans fully vaccinated against the virus to cross so long as they also tested negative within 72 hours of doing so.
The United States did not follow suit until November, reopening its border to fully vaccinated Canadians but forgoing a testing requirement.
The same month, Ottawa waived the testing requirement for Canadians spending fewer than 72 hours in the United States, what the chamber described as "a period of hope and progress."
In a news release, the chamber also noted that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had said it was the first step in further phases to come.
But as the omicron variant fueled a case spike, the decision was reversed in December. More recently, Canada has begun allowing the use of less costly and faster antigen tests, "though this continues to greatly hinder a resumption of casual travel," the chamber said.
URGENCY NEARLY GONE
The chamber has a sense that the needed urgency for addressing the restrictions, given the impact on the U.S.-Canadian social and economic relationship, has nearly disappeared, Douglas said.
"We are hoping that hammering home the looming two-year mark may help to bring it back," he continued.
"We need all of our partners to resume strong calls for top-level attention, including a plan with target dates that can hopefully get us to near normalcy ahead of summer, and a quick first step by Canada of resuming the 72-hour exemption from testing and early movement toward the current U.S. policy of admission with vaccination. Then we can go from there."
SUMMER IS COMING
In a statement Thursday, State Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake), who co-chairs the Council of State Governments’ Eastern Regional Conference’s (CSG East) Canada-U.S. Relations Committee, noted that, with spring almost here, summer is just around the corner.
“The North Country cannot afford another summer season where local marinas and RV campgrounds are almost completely empty," he said. "Our region has a special relationship with our northern neighbors, and we look forward to seeing our Canadian friends who have second homes and property here.
"It’s also been extremely challenging for the local transportation manufacturing sector, especially the ones who are Canadian companies, to do business with the border closed," Jones added. "There have been restrictions at the border for almost two years now and we need to start moving as efficiently as possible towards reopening the border.”
REOPENING ACT
U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) has also been vocal about a return to normalcy at the northern border.
She recently cosponsored the Northern Border Reopening Act, which would end all COVID-19 mandates for Canadians traveling into the United States.
“Burdening Canadians with additional restrictions to cross the northern border harms our Upstate New York and North Country communities, families and small businesses," Stefanik said in a statement.
"I have been calling on both Canada and the United States to resume pre-pandemic travel at the northern border, and this is a chance for the United States to set an example for returning to normalcy. I am proud to join this effort to take a step forward in restoring our northern border travel."
