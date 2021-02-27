PLATTSBURGH — Almost a year into the pandemic, North Country tourism continues to feel the effects of restrictions put in place as a response — especially as the Canadian border remains closed.
The North Country Chamber of Commerce is hopeful for a reopening soon, but also said, local attractions have fared better than what many might think.
Part of the reason, Kristy Kennedy, vice president of Marketing and Business Development, said was the Chamber’s adjustment to focus on attracting more in-state travelers.
It hasn’t gotten official reports based off of occupancy tax revenues from last year yet and expects it in March.
“But from talking to the hoteliers and some of our attractions and restaurants, [in-state travel] definitely spiked and helped offset some [loss] in certain sectors,” Kennedy said. “The marinas, which typically are full of our Quebec boaters, we couldn’t do a ton to leverage that and bring that audience back. But we definitely saw a strong showing.”
In a normal year, the Chamber focuses its attention north to Quebec and Ontario, promoting the North Country’s outdoor recreation, history, beaches and lakes to Canadians, Kennedy said.
But when the border closed and the pandemic was in full swing, the Chamber had to rethink its approach to make up for a huge loss.
“The Canadian travel makes up so much of what makes the North Country and Adirondack Coast thrive. In tourism, it probably makes up a good 80 to 90% of our visitors typically,” Kennedy said.
On top of that, Kennedy said, travelers from Quebec and Ontario make up about 84% of travelers who use Plattsburgh International Airport.
And the local manufacturing sector includes companies based out of Quebec with workers who might have home offices in Quebec or travel across the border for work.
“[The border] is so intertwined in so many sectors, not even just tourism, but in tourism, it’s a really important part of our economy,” Kennedy said. “To have it restricted the way it has been, has made us have to change course.”
The Chamber fell back on the region’s outdoor activities and low case numbers as things to promote to other New Yorkers.
“It was funny. It was the first time I’ve ever marketed us as having a low-infection rate and super safe and great sanitation practices,” Kennedy said.
The Chamber saw success in its approach, which it has continued since August last year.
“That’s really where we’re at right now. We understand that we shouldn’t and can’t be promoting big, sweeping travel from other states,” Kennedy said, “but we are looking at showcasing what the Adirondack Coast and Clinton County has to offer to those in the Capital region. We’ve ramped up our efforts.”
The Chamber also targeted the St. Lawrence County and Saratoga areas as well as local residents by promoting staycations.
“Which we never really considered them a market until now,” Kennedy said. “Our job is to bring people here. For the first time, we were really able to look inward and showcase our community to local residents and tell them how important it was to have these local businesses in our area.”
While some sectors have been able to manage during the pandemic, Kennedy said some, such as group travel and lodging, will continue to struggle.
“This was the first year, and it was due to the pandemic, that we really couldn’t go after the groups market,” Kennedy said. “We couldn’t encourage motor coach travel for the fall foliage. We couldn’t look to the north like we typically do. So, we really had to reinvent ourselves with who can travel safely and find out what the travel patterns are during the pandemic.”
Restaurants also struggled a bit because of the restrictions that were put in place early on and had to adapt with smaller profit margins, Kennedy said.
Some smaller businesses in particular needed help with understanding the new guidelines, Kennedy said.
“Some of the smaller businesses had multiple businesses within them,” she said. “So, if they had food service and recreation. They fall under two different categories, and they had to abide by both.”
The capital needed to make those adjustments to guidelines were also a challenge to smaller businesses, Kennedy said.
A full recovery starts with the border reopening, so Kennedy hopes that will happen sooner rather than later.
“I’m always glass half-full, so in my eyes, the sooner the better,” she said. “I would love to think that both our countries understand how important it is.”
