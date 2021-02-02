PLATTSBURGH — The North Country Chamber of Commerce released its 2021 Annual Issue Survey results, spotlighting widespread COVID vaccinations, a plan for the Can-Am border reopening, a new COVID relief bill and the closing of broadband gaps, as some issues being eyed by the regional business community this year.
The survey was sent to more than 3,000 area businesses and had a 19 percent response rate.
It asked questions related to a number of issues at both the state and federal levels.
NO BIZ CONFIDENCE
The annual survey typically asks businesses whether they expect activity to be up, steady or down in the New Year compared to the year prior.
Those responses are then calculated to form a regional Business Confidence Index.
Around this time last year, 23 percent of survey takers believed their business' activity would stay steady in 2020 while 73 percent believed it would grow. The figures combined made a Business Confidence Index of 96 percent.
North Country Chamber President Garry Douglas said, under this year's circumstances, the chamber hadn't conducted that Business Confidence Index this time around.
"It was not a useful time to pose this question in the continued midst of the pandemic," he told the Press-Republican. "We may do a separate economic expectations survey at some point in the coming months."
FEDERAL PRIORITIES
Douglas said the top federal priority, with 95 percent in support, was "far and away" the accelerated production and delivery of the COVID-19 vaccine.
"Clearly this is correctly seen as the only avenue out of a pandemic which has been the worst economic challenge in many decades," he says in a recent news release.
The second federal priority was a tie split between bi-national cooperation and planning aimed at the eventual normalization of U.S.-Canadian border crossing and a new COVID relief bill featuring substantial aid to state and local governments.
Other federal priority responses:
• 90 percent support a major new federal infrastructure bill.
• 88 percent support restoration of SALT (state and local tax) deductibility.
• 52 percent oppose and 48 percent support a $15 national minimum wage.
MAYOR, SUPERVISOR REACT
Plattsburgh City Mayor Christopher Rosenquest said the top three federal priorities at the business level were shared at the city level.
"Vaccinating our population, although not a panacea to stopping the pandemic, will greatly reduce the spread and create a path towards normalcy," he told the Press-Republican.
"We are a tourist community and rely heavily on Canadian traffic," he continued. "Opening the border in a responsible way is a key part to reinvigorating our local tourist economy. However, even with an open border, we will still need to implement the correct protocols to make cross border traffic safe and to create a welcoming environment for Canadian visitors.
"Direct unencumbered federal aid to local municipalities has been something we've been actively seeking from our federal partners," he added. "Communities are already stressed and for the most part it's been left to local municipalities to foot the bill to fight this pandemic."
Plattsburgh Town Supervisor Michael Cashman noted the 90 percent of regional businesses in favor of a new federal infrastructure bill, saying the show of support was a "strong demonstration" of how bipartisan of a topic it was.
"We cannot shy away from critical investments in our infrastructure as part of a plan to move us forward," he said. "For years the Town of Plattsburgh has adopted a model of health/safety, sustainability and economic development in relationship to our infrastructure.
"We have seen firsthand the need for funding. The topic has been long talked about. If there was ever a time — it is now to make the much needed historic investments."
STATE PRIORITIES
At the New York State level, the top three identified priorities included closing broadband and cell phone service gaps, avoiding new small business mandates in the face of pandemic recovery and closing the state budget gap without tax increases.
Other state priority responses:
• 92 percent want employers exempted from UI experience ratings for pandemic layoffs.
• 90 percent ask that any marijuana legalization include strong employer protections for liability and safety.
• 90 percent support small business tax relief as part of recovery efforts.
• 70 percent support continued state investment in Olympic Regional Development Authority's (ORDA) Olympic venues.
The North Country Chamber said survey results had been distributed to state and federal officials and said they will be referencing as part of their active support of the North Country economy in Washington and Albany.
