PLATTSBURGH — The North Country Chamber of Commerce and the Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism, or ROOST, have backed each other's pandemic recovery plans.
"The North Country Chamber and ROOST have had a great working partnership for many years," Chamber President Garry Douglas says in a news release.
"We are now committed to an active working collaboration through this new challenge, which is confronting thousands of North Country businesses and organizations," he continues.
"We have both known for years that partnership is indispensable to success in our region, and this is clearly one of those times when the whole will exceed the sum of the parts."
CHAMBER PLANS
The upstate chamber serves businesses across Clinton, Franklin, Essex, Hamilton and northern Warren counties, as well as Akwesasne.
Last week, it announced the five-step North Country Forward, which was a plan meant to guide upstate businesses towards and through a reopening.
The five steps included, Continuation, Dialogue and Input, Safety Resource Officers, Training and Guidance, as well as Promotion/Marketing/Information.
"This is a framework for the chamber's commitment to the business community as we move toward a state process for beginning to reopen various business activities," Douglas had said.
"It builds upon our active role to date in terms of communications, information, advocacy, facilitation and direct assistance and problem solving, laying out a five step process for the coming weeks and months."
ROOST PLANS
As a regional destination marketing organization, the Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism oversees tourism marketing and destination management in Essex and Hamilton counties, the Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake regions of Franklin County and Piercefield of St. Lawrence County.
ROOST, which has an office on Main Street in Lake Placid, recently released its Adirondack Tourism Strategy: Pathway Forward.
"The plan included strategies and approaches to transform the way it markets the northern Adirondack regions as the state begins to move toward its eventual economic activity, including resumed travel activity," the release says.
WEEKLY CONSULTATIONS
ROOST CEO James McKenna said his organization, as well as the North Country Chamber, would implement a "coordinated strategy" to assist the region's businesses and communities, and would collaborate via weekly consultations.
"We will work in concert with New York State, our counties and local governments, our public health authorities and our medical facilities to make certain that the best and most relevant programs are implemented as we move forward to secure sustainable economic growth," he says in the release.
"Our partnership will ensure the Adirondacks and the North Country's distinguished characteristics are highlighted and a coordinated approach is taken to re-imagine our region's economy."
