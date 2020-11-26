Chamber prez: 'Shop local, dine local, mask up.'

PLATTSBURGH — With Black Friday and its sea of shoppers coming into view, the state has issued a Holiday Advisory for Retailers, serving as a reminder of preexisting COVID-19 guidelines that have been in place for the better part of the pandemic.
While no updated protocols, Clinton County Legislature Chairperson Mark Henry (R-Area 3, Chazy) found the reminder an important one.
"All of the guidelines that retailers and customers have been following need to be reinforced for the season."
HOLIDAY ADVISORY
Released Tuesday, the New York State Department of Health advisory recapped the guidance put in place under New York Forward.
"Winter holiday activities, such as shopping and social gatherings, present a risk of COVID-19 spread to New Yorkers, particularly within areas of the state where confirmed cases and clusters have recently increased," the advisory says.
"This advisory is issued to remind New York’s retail businesses of the public health measures that remain in effect for their operations during the ongoing COVID-19 public health emergency and to urge all New Yorkers to follow health precautions by avoiding crowds, wearing a face covering in public and staying home if they feel sick."
It reminded stores to limit capacity to no more than 50 percent of its maximum, enforce social distancing, require face coverings, post signage, encourage contactless payments and provide hand sanitizing stations.
'A DIFFERENT FEEL'
Before using Black Friday as an example, the state's advisory also says, "Retailers are also accountable for the ensuring customers do not jeopardize public health by crowding on the premises, in violation of capacity or social distancing requirements, which has greater potential to occur on peak shopping days."
Garry Douglas, President and CEO of the North Country Chamber of Commerce, noted that some shops were switching things up this year.
"Most stores who traditionally focused their major sales on Black Friday have spread out sales and promotions to help responsibly avoid the usual one day crowds," he told the Press-Republican, "so, hopefully shoppers will also spread out their activity."
Plattsburgh Town Supervisor Michael Cashman said the day will have "a different feel" this year and said he also heard of stores spreading out sales and promotions.
"Many businesses that would traditionally hold doorbuster events are redirecting shoppers online," he added. "Cyber Monday is also likely see a lot more traffic due to the COVID-19 conscience consumer."
CHAMPLAIN CENTRE
Champlain Centre, managed by Pyramid Management Group, issued its own Healthy Shopper Guidelines, noting the state's protocols and urging shoppers to avoid peak hours.
"While some of the biggest Black Friday deals are already available online, Champlain Centre is excited to welcome the most popular shopping weekend of the year for shoppers still looking to experience the holiday shopping tradition in a safe and memorable way," a release says.
"The regional shopping center will be closed on Thanksgiving but will reopen its doors at 7 a.m. on Black Friday, Nov. 27 until 10 p.m."
Select stores had different hours, including:
• Best Buy: Open 5 a.m.to 10 p.m.
• Dick’s Sporting Goods: Open at 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.
• Hobby Lobby: Open at 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
• J.C. Penney: Open at 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.
• Kohl’s: Open 5 a.m. to 12 a.m.
• Ollie’s: Open 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.
• Target: Open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Champlain Centre will be open Saturday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. and on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
SUPPORT LOCAL
Asked about Black Friday, Plattsburgh City Mayor Colin Read acknowledged the area's business community who, he felt, was doing well to take care of its customers.
"It is tragic that the large online retailers and big box stores are making billions more in profits right now as our small shops and restaurants are struggling just to survive," he said.
"The small businesses are taking phone orders for curbside pickup, respecting rules for reduced traffic in their stores, offering local delivery, wrapping presents for customers and doing all kinds of things that show they care for their customers and their customers' health in these pandemic times."
That in mind, the mayor hoped the greater community would support the mom and pop shops this holiday season.
"You can't enjoy a fine meal or ask for some advice before purchasing a product online, and online retailers don't put anything back into the local economy," Read said.
"We should find ways to encourage local businesses, but of course everybody must go that extra mile to do so safely."
BOTH CAN BE TRUE
Douglas also said it was important everyone continue shopping and dining locally, while keeping up with the protocols.
"These continued steps are important to everyone's health, but also to our local businesses who would be hard hit if new restrictions were to become necessary," he said. "So shop local and dine local and mask up."
Asked if he felt customers could both shop locally and stay safe, Henry said, "Absolutely."
"That's what those guidelines are for," the legislator said. "That's what the system has been designed to do from the start; protect public health, but slowly and safely open up businesses to keep the economy going and make sure that these businesses stay open.
"But," he emphasized, "they have to follow the guidelines."
