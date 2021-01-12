PLATTSBURGH — The North Country Chamber of Commerce welcomed initiatives discussed Tuesday during Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's second State of the State speech, highlighting those related to broadband access and the return of the arts.
AFFORDABLE BROADBAND
Gov. Cuomo announced his plans to require New York internet companies offer high-speed internet service to low-income customers for $15 a month, replacing the much higher rates of today.
The initiative also planned to alert low-income customers of the program.
"Access is one thing," the governor said, "but access, if it’s not affordable, is meaningless."
LIFE NECESSITY
"The pandemic has, once and for all, established that broadband access is no longer a convenience but a necessity for daily life, including tele-health, tele-learning and tele-commuting," Chamber President Garry Douglas says in a recent news release.
Douglas acknowledged the state's progress in extending broadband access across the North Country, but said infrastructure gaps still existed, especially in areas of the Adirondacks.
"And we have learned that affordability is in fact an issue for lower income families and many seniors, as well," he continues. "The broadband infrastructure front will be challenging given public finances at this point, but in addition to continued state attention we have growing expectations for a major federal infrastructure bill later this year that will most certainly prioritize remaining needs for rural broadband.
"This is something we will remain very engaged in."
'CANNOT WAIT'
In his conversations on the arts community, Gov. Cuomo said the Empire State "cannot wait until summer to turn the lights back on for the arts."
The governor noted the possibilities of rapid testing and said it was important to "accelerate" the return of the arts.
He also teased pop-up performances to happen at predominantly outdoor venues statewide to begin in coming months.
NO. CO. ARTS
"The commitment to a public-private partnership to generate safe performances sooner rather than later is very positive," Douglas said of Gov. Cuomo's plans.
The chamber president felt the arts were a special component of both the North Country's economy and its quality of life, but said they had been "slammed like never before."
Douglas pointed to places like the Strand Center for the Arts in downtown City of Plattsburgh and the Seagle Music Colony in Shroon Lake, as well as theatre's like the Depot in Westport and Pendragon in Saranac Lake.
"Together with the recent Congressional approval of grants for performance venues, we are hopefully seeing the start of a way forward that will stabilize and revitalize these special parts of our communities."
Email McKenzie Delisle:
Twitter: @McKenzieDelisle
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.