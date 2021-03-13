PLATTSBURGH — One year into what some have called the most unprecedented event in recent history, Garry Douglas says restrictions are shrinking and optimism is returning to the North Country business community.
"Sales tax receipts in our area are barely off 2020 levels, which is amazing," he told the Press-Republican, "and employment has remained relatively strong and is growing.
"Hopefully, we are seeing a gradual return to greater normalcy."
COVID STRIKES
Douglas, president and CEO of the North Country Chamber of Commerce, said the economy was strong and growing at the onset of 2020.
He noted unemployment figures as low as 3.4 percent in late 2019, strong cross-border visitation from Canada, record sales tax revenues and a confident regional business community as shown in an annual chamber survey wherein 73 percent of polled businesses anticipated 2020 growth.
A few months into the year, however, and news of the novel coronavirus swept the Western Hemisphere.
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo soon after instituted a medley of statewide restrictions and businesses were quickly divided into two categories: essential and nonessential.
Nonessential businesses, like hair salons, movie theaters and clothing stores, were shut down. Essential businesses, like grocery stores, gas stations and medical providers, were kept open under strict guidelines.
"It was stunning and unprecedented," Douglas said. "The situation was calling out for information, guidance and answers to so many questions."
OF CONCERN
Asked if, at the time, there was a certain industry he was most concerned for, Douglas answered small businesses, like area restaurants.
Though they have altered throughout the year, restaurants and bars still operate under a number of restrictions in 2021. Among others, capacities are limited and coupled with spacing requirements and there is a mandatory closing time.
Douglas said, in the face of the northern border closing to non-essential travelers, there had also been concern for the region's hospitality sector, including its marinas and campgrounds.
MANUFACTURING KEEPS ON
Most of the region's manufacturers were deemed essential by the state early on, the chamber president noted.
"Because we are a manufacturing area and most of these operations carried on, our area economy remained better than many others as these jobs and payroll and purchasing continued," he said.
"A number of companies saw strong growth as demand increased for what they produce."
As previously reported by the Press-Republican, such was the case for toilet paper manufacturer Georgia-Pacific and medical manufacturer Monaghan Medical Corporation.
CHAMBER STEPS UP
Douglas said his chamber team met the Saturday before the state's March 2020 restrictions went into place.
"(We) determined that we would remain 100 percent operational and throw ourselves into the mission of supporting businesses through these unchartered waters," he said.
The North Country Chamber went on to host many free webinars to share news and guidance of federal support programs, like the paycheck protection program, which offered forgivable loans to small businesses.
"We hope that our strong commitment to information and direct assistance, even just taking and answering questions, helped all along the way," Douglas said. "I have certainly never been prouder of our team here and their commitment day in and day out to provide help in every way possible."
STILL SOME CONCERN
As of early March 2021, New York State was vaccinating daily, lessening the existing restrictions of some industries, expanding gathering capacities and providing guidance for event venues.
But Douglas noted challenges still faced by small businesses and, with border restrictions still in place, that marinas and campgrounds were not out of the woods yet either.
"The factor that is most frustrating is the border," he said, "but we and others are continuing to push strongly for at least some interim steps ahead of summer and we will not let up.
"The factor slowing down the possibilities is the comparative lag in the vaccination ramp up in Canada versus here."
'SHOWED RESILIENCE'
Douglas said the chamber's goal from the start was "leave no business behind."
"Realistically, we of course were going to lose some and sadly we have," he said. "But the great majority are coming through this and we will continue to help them do so; all of us. "
Asked how the past year compared to what was anticipated in March 2020, Douglas asked, "Who could project? In fact, who thought a full year ago we'd still be working through this at this time?
"The Chamber and our area businesses entered the unknown while we did all we could to fill parts of the unknown with information," he continued. "In the end, armed in part with the experience following the closure of Plattsburgh Air Force Base, we all showed determination, resilience and a commitment to helping one another."
Email McKenzie Delisle:
Twitter: @McKenzieDelisle
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.