Chamber honors Lakeside Coffee as 2022 Small Biz

PLATTSBURGH — The North Country Chamber of Commerce looked north when deciding who to name as 2022 Small Business of Year at its 110th Annual Business Awards Dinner Friday night.
The honor went to Lakeside Coffee, a Rouses Point cafe owned by Norm and Sonya Lague. The couple extended thanks to the chamber and those involved in the selection process, their dedicated staff and their customers who epitomize the phase "community strong."
“From day one when the pandemic hit and the border was closed, we had community members come in and tell us, ‘We won’t let you fail,'" Norm told the Press-Republican. "So that was a pretty sobering phrase to tell us that ... 'We’re going to be here for you and we’re going to work with you to make sure that you’re part of our community.'”
INFUSE WITH COMMUNITY
The Lagues try to reciprocate that by running their business in a way that infuses it with the community, whether that’s holding blood drives and hat and mitten giveaways, bringing in local children to make Valentine's Day cards for senior citizens or taking donations for the local food shelf.
A couple years ago, they bought a small park across the street from their cafe on Lake Street which serves as a stop for cyclists and allows the Lagues to host events, such as an artisan market.
Chamber Vice President of Marketing and Tourism Kristy Kennedy described Lakeside Coffee as a true gem of Rouses Point and the Northern Tier.
"Norm and Sonya have taken what could be a simple coffee shop and made it into a community space in downtown," she said, pointing to innovative offerings and their roles on various boards and committees.
"Congratulations to the Lague family and thank you for investing in the Adirondack Coast!”
WHOLESALE GAINS
The last couple years have brought a different mixture of clientele to Lakeside.
With the northern border restrictions in place, fewer Canadians have come through, while new visitors to the area from places like New York City have stopped in.
“This has made us independent to a degree and brought in some different folks, and if you couple that with the border opening up and people being able to come down and fill the marinas up, I think that’s going to make us that much stronger," Norm said.
The business's wholesale side saw the biggest gains in 2021.
"We’re confident that as our name grows and gets out there that that part of our business is going to expand exponentially,” Norm said.
“We love partnering with local businesses," he continued. "We’re a locally-produced product, so it gives them the opportunity to talk about supporting local, so it gives them a good name, so I think there’s some benefit on both sides.”
FAMILY, ROASTING
Prior to when the Lagues bought Lakeside, they discussed making it a family-run business as a way to teach their kids, 17-year-olds Peyton and Kayla, work ethic and how to engage with the public.
“They come in, they help us after hours, they help us decorate the shop," Norm said. "If we need a fill-in, they come and work if somebody can’t make it in. So they do a lot to make us a successful place as well.”
Their takeover also coincided with the start of Norm's roasting career. He began by educating himself through online courses and some schooling before going over the procedures with the previous owner, Kris Duus, who Sonya used to work for.
One of Norm's original products is 60/30/10, a blend that brings together three different beans in what is described as “medium body with rich taste and citrus-like acidity” with “notes of caramel and chocolate.”
Since he roasts all Lakeside’s beans manually rather than relying on a computer, Norm likes to think he gets to put his own flare on the profiles.
“It’s a lot more work for me, but I wouldn’t have it any other way.”
JOY YOU BRING
Asked for advice to those who want to start or take on a small business, Norm said it’s very rewarding to deal with members of the public who come in, like senior citizens who tell him and Sonya their cafe helps them get out of the house in the winter.
“So the rewards, they're not all monetary. Some of them are seeing the effect that you have on the community and the joy that you bring to people."
