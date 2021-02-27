Chamber forum covers broadband, vaccines, biz relief

PLATTSBURGH — Ahead of the March madness characteristic of New York State budget negotiations, the tri-county area’s state representatives shared their takes on COVID-19 vaccine rollout and other priorities during the North Country Chamber of Commerce’s annual State Legislative Forum.
“Together we will continue to work hard to get the North Country back on its feet,” Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay) told the event's virtual participants.
North Country Chamber of Commerce President Garry Douglas moderated the forum, which was held virtually via GoToMeeting Friday morning.
BROADBAND
In opening remarks, State Sen. Dan Stec (R-Queensbury) expressed his firm support for balancing public health with reopening the economy, in part by finding opportunities for schools to reopen as well as to minimize the intensity and duration of restrictions on businesses.
He said it appears that federal support to New York State will fall closer to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s desired $15 billion, though he was concerned over whether this will be a temporary fix to a systemic problem with budgeting in Albany.
Jones noted the need to ensure proper funding of education and local governments, as well as the importance of safely opening up the U.S.-Canada border.
Referencing Cuomo’s plan to offer affordable internet to low income families for $15 per month, Jones stressed accessibility along with affordability and also questioned what that will mean for smaller companies looking to build out broadband who already have to contend with the hurdles of taxes and fees.
Newly-elected Assemblyman Matt Simpson (R-Horicon) said broadband and cellular access is critical and impacts education, businesses and public safety.
“We need to see this through and make it happen. We need to look at all those reasons why it’s so costly for these providers to provide that service and we need to start there with the burdens New York State has put upon those companies."
VACCINE ROLLOUT
Regarding the state’s vaccine rollout progress, Stec said that, while problems with supply and production were out of the state’s hands, Cuomo made a mistake in trying to reinvent the wheel with distribution.
As he has stated previously, Stec pointed to how county health departments had both training and experience administering vaccines to their populations. He noted the efficiency of state-run vaccination sites, but commented that they have received a disproportionate allotment.
He expressed concern for elderly people who may end up traveling across the Adirondacks during a tough time of year to get a vaccine, arguing that could have been avoided if local health departments were utilized earlier on.
“We should have put the limited early availability out to the counties, out to a more traditional established distribution model.”
Stec was pleased with recently increased transparency in vaccine distribution, which mirrored a bill he had put forward.
All three representatives noted difficulties and frustrations people have experienced with vaccine sign-up, including how some people trying to register online did not have email addresses as required by the process.
SMALL BIZ RELIEF
Citing the chamber’s annual issues survey, Douglas noted support for avoiding new mandates and state-imposed costs, as well as 90 percent support for small business tax relief as part of the economic recovery effort.
“We need to make sure we do not add upon mandates for small businesses,” Jones said, “but we need to look at some of the specific mandates that we put on.”
Changing even simple things can assist businesses, he continued, noting a bill passed by the Assembly that would have prevented businesses from being fined for first-time violations of signage regulations.
“We need to look at these smaller things that are not going to affect public health or anything else, it’s only just ridiculous bureaucracy."
Stec said New York is the most taxed state with the worst business climate, and that people have been voting with their feet to move out of the state for better economic opportunities.
Speaking as a business owner, Simpson said he has experienced the unfriendly business climate and the taxes and burdens imposed by the state.
“At one point in my career, I started to feel like I was on a treadmill where I had to keep expanding so I could continually keep up with the expense of New York State legislation and taxes. I think it should go the other way.”
As the state comes out of the pandemic, Simpson supports looking at how to reduce liability and taxes for businesses as well as offering incentives, such as return-to-work and child care tax credits.
CHILD CARE
On what the state can do better to ensure the availability of affordable child care, Stec, who serves as the ranking member of the State Senate’s Children and Families committee, expressed support for reassigning spending within the state’s $170 billion budget to accomplish that end.
“It’s just a shame that you see the most important thing in our lives, our children, don’t get the kind of funding that you would think that the top priority in your life would.”
Jones noted his push last year for the state to release federal funds to child care providers, and said data show child care equals economic development.
“Because without proper child care, our employees and our business owners cannot get to work to do the jobs that they need to do.”
Simpson added that such a program needs to be stable.
“It is economic development. Those parents are able to go out and work and produce and carry on meaningful employment and provide for their families, so it’s critically important.”
COMMUNITY COLLEGES
Douglas shared a comment submitted about the state’s outdated formulas for providing aid to community colleges and the importance of rebuilding the state’s funding role.
Simpson stressed the importance of creating a stable funding mechanism for those institutions, and Jones equated an investment in community colleges with an investment in local communities and workforce development.
Stec contended that, while the formula for CHIPS (Consolidated Local Street and Highway Improvement Program) funding is fair and straightforward, being related in part to how many miles of road a municipality has, education formulas are more complicated and political.
The educational formula structure is a continuous battle he and his colleagues will keep fighting, Stec said.
“Certainly I don’t think any one of us would argue against the value of investment in our community colleges and we want to support it as much as we can.”
TRANSIT FUNDING
The trio voiced support for continued capital funding for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority and other transit agencies.
Simpson said green transportation is the wave of the future, with Jones adding that the Plattsburgh area is primed to take part in the manufacturing piece.
“It relates to jobs here and it relates to our economy moving forward here in the North Country so it’s very important," Jones said.
All concurred with the need for full funding of I Love NY matching grants and a concerted effort to implement promotional programs once border restrictions are lifted.
Additionally, they agreed with Unshackle Upstate’s call for an upstate legislative caucus and said it was important for the state to provide more clarity on guidelines related to wedding venues, summer attractions and other industries.
