Chamber devotee retires after quarter-century tenure

PLATTSBURGH — Jody Parks bowed out from her role at the North Country Chamber of Commerce earlier this month.
After more than a year of thought, the executive vice president said she started the retirement process in February and expected to step down come March.
"Then COVID-19 hit," she said. "I didn't want to leave and leave the chamber in a mess, so I stuck it out.
"When things got more organized and we could see a path to the future, that's when we started working on the whole replacement plan again."
QUARTER-CENTURY AGO
Parks, a Saranac Central School District graduate, was a professional figure skater from 1983 to 1988, traveling with the Ice Follies and Holiday on Ice.
After living in Los Angeles for some time, she found her way back to the North Country, married her husband, John, and had a son, Griffin.
"The North Country is such an amazing place to grow up and live your life," she said.
Parks earned a mass communication degree at SUNY Plattsburgh in 1993 and, after interning with the City of Plattsburgh and holding a marketing position at Champlain Centre, took an open job at the North Country Chamber of Commerce.
"I didn't even know what a chamber was at that point," she said.
'A LOT OF HATS'
Parks said her responsibilities had grown since she started in the 1990s.
"The chamber was a lot smaller than it is now," she said. "I technically have the same position, but it was just adjusting to that growth."
Parks managed the local office, handled its information technology, or IT, and ran chamber events and fundraisers, like its annual business expo and golf tournament.
"When you're a small operation, especially a nonprofit, you learn to do everything," she said. "Over the last almost 26 years, I just learned to figure it out; it ends up being a lot of hats."
LEADING THROUGH TRAGEDIES
Though Parks thought the recent pandemic had been like no other mishap in her experience, she said the North Country Chamber of Commerce had handled it all the same.
The former executive vice president listed off other major events like the Plattsburgh Airforce Base closure in 1995, the North American Ice Storm of 1998 and a flood in 2011.
"When some tragedy hits or some challenge faces us, we just figure out how to manage it and we get it done," she said. "During COVID-19, the chamber became a leader in the business community more than ever.
"We were the ones that that businesses were going to, looking for answers."
The chamber had hosted countless virtual trainings and seminars, and sent daily newsletters.
PLANS FOR RETIREMENT
While COVID-19 had put a wrench in travel plans, Parks said she hoped to dive more into her new photography business, Jody Parks Photography.
"I just joined the chamber," she said with a laugh. "Now I get to be a part of it as a member."
The former executive vice president said she was looking forward to enjoying the North Country through outdoor activities, like skiing, water skiing and hiking.
When things start to settle a bit, Parks hoped to start traveling, like taking a winter road trip out west or going whitewater rafting through the Grand Canyon.
"I want to take my time and see more of the United States," she said.
SHOES FILLED
Parks' role at the North Country Chamber of Commerce was recently restructured and taken on by new staff member Adriana Favreau, the chamber's new business development specialist, and 12-year-long employee Kristy Kennedy.
Kennedy, the former vice president of marketing and director of tourism, recently became the chamber's vice president of Marketing and Business Development.
