PLATTSBURGH — The North Country Chamber of Commerce welcomed Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s commitment to investing in the Empire State’s infrastructure, as discussed during the fourth segment of his 2021 state of the state, and announced its own commitment to the new national infrastructure coalition “Build by the Fourth of July.”
"The aim is to see the passage of a major new federal infrastructure bill by Congress by summer,” Chamber President Garry Douglas says of the coalition in a recent release.
“Long talked about, with bi-partisan consensus, 2021 seems the year for such an overdue national infrastructure commitment to come together."
BY INDEPENDENCE DAY
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce founded the coalition this week with more than 140 organizations nationwide, including the North Country Chamber of Commerce.
The coalition’s mission was to urge all elected members of Congress to enact a fiscally and environmentally responsible infrastructure package by the Fourth of July 2021, its website says.
“Rebuilding our nation’s infrastructure is not only one of the fastest and most direct ways to create new jobs and spur economic growth now, but also it will sustain our modern economy for the long-term,” U.S. Chamber CEO Tom Donohue says in a recent release.
“The coalition members may not agree on every issue or detail, but we understand the importance of working together for the greater good of the American people. We strongly urge policymakers to do the same and enact a fiscally and environmentally responsible infrastructure package as one of their first priorities.”
STATE OF THE STATE
The chamber’s emphasis on infrastructure via its “Build by the Fourth of July” involvement was somewhat matched by Cuomo’s infrastructure announcements during his state of the state Thursday.
The $306 billion infrastructure plan was said to be the largest in the nation.
There were several projects listed, including $100 million set aside to launch a second round of the Upstate Airport Economic Development and Revitalization initiative to update New York’s upstate airports.
Plattsburgh International Airport was listed as a qualifying port.
Several other transportation infrastructure updates were listed, housing development projects and updates to highways, roads and bridges.
'READY TO PRODUCE'
“The governor's readiness to work with this expected federal initiative to advance projects around the state is welcome and timely and we especially welcome his commitment to accelerating the MTA capital plan including trains and buses which we remain ready to produce here in the North Country," Douglas says in the release.
"Overall, we will be working within the coalition as well as with our senators and members of Congress and with the state for infrastructure investments that include national purchases of modern transportation equipment, further broadband development in the Adirondacks to help close remaining gaps, and for our roads, airports, ports and other economy-supporting facilities."
