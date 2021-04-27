PLATTSBURGH — Its been said the restaurant industry was hardest hit by COVID-19, but when it comes to recent hiring woes, Kristy Kennedy says they're not alone in that struggle.
"Restaurants are feeling it, we're hearing it from the manufacturers, we're hearing it from retail — it's just, kind of, all across the board," Kennedy, vice president of marketing and business development at the North Country Chamber of Commerce, said.
"They're all encountering some challenges in hiring."
UPPED BENEFITS
Kennedy cited possible causes, including the higher-than-normal unemployment benefits, which were implemented after many industries were forced to layoff employees during the COVID crisis.
New Yorkers, including those in Clinton County, had cashed in on those benefits.
Unemployment rates countywide were as high as 15 percent last year and, as previously reported by the Press-Republican, the state's Department of Labor recorded more than 8.2 million calls in a single work week in late March 2020, up by 16,000 percent.
Clinton County had an unemployment rate of 6.9 percent this February, which was up 1.7 percent over last year, but below the statewide average of 9.6 percent.
On top of unemployment checks, Kennedy said other financial help, including the federally-funded stimulus checks, could be impacting North Country employment, as well.
"That is not the whole story," she said, "but they certainly are impacting people's need to find employment."
'SKEPTICAL TO WORK'
Kennedy believed there could be some anxieties about what it's like to work during a pandemic and what work environments might look like these days.
"I don't know if it's that people don't want to work or if they're just skeptical to work," she said.
To navigate those concerns, she suggested employers "be really candid" to show they are being safe, like following protocols and/or performing screenings.
When marketing for local tourism, Kennedy said she had to switch up the usual lingo.
"A lot of our messaging is around how this is a safe place to come and that we have a low infection rate — I never thought that would be a tagline in anything I did," she said. "The pictures that we're putting out there are all of people who are taking all of the precautions that are necessary.
"I think, as an employer, it translates the same to ease the anxieties. . . showing that you are considerate, understanding of what some of their reservations might be."
FINANCIAL HELP
To help combat recruitment troubles, Kennedy advised businesses revamp their efforts and take note of area resources, like the Department of Labor office and recruitment agencies.
She noted financial support, like the paycheck protection program (PPP) and a new restaurant grant program that was included in the latest federal COVID relief bill.
"While that doesn't necessarily help them find employees, it does help them financially continue to float through until maybe some of the unemployment benefits have lessened," Kennedy said, noting the chamber's past and future webinars, which are meant to keep area employers apprised of such resources.
"While we (the chamber) know we won't fix everything, we're trying to be really knowledgeable about what funding is out there, as well as some tips and tricks to help recruitment efforts," she continued.
"The take home is: Absolutely. It is a challenging time for hiring."
Email McKenzie Delisle:
Twitter: @McKenzieDelisle
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.