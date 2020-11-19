PLATTSBURGH — Contrary to some beliefs, Chair Ron Nolland wants it known that the city's ZBA isn't "stalling" the Durkee Street redevelopment project.
"That is the phrase that has been used," he said at the board's November meeting. "We aren't stalling this, despite how frustrating it might be to the applicant, to the public and, frankly, to the boards.
"There is no concerted effort on the part of the boards to stall the project."
CONTROVERSIAL
The Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) project to develop the city-owned Durkee Street parking lot has been known for its controversy.
While some believed developer Prime Plattsburgh LLC's plans to erect a mixed-used apartment complex there would do well to return the lot's 3.4 acres to the city's tax rolls and attract future development, others were more skeptical, thinking the five-story structure would disrupt the character of downtown Plattsburgh and found its future parking impacts concerning.
The project has been legally challenged by opposition group Plattsburgh Citizens Coalition.
While the court dismissed that suit, calling it premature litigation, the coalition had said its optimism was, "buoyed," believing the court would take a harder look at the case's merit in the future.
PROJECT TIMELINE
Dukee project applications have been before the zoning and planning boards since February without action.
Planning Board members have said they were ready to vote, but, per the applications before the Zoning Board of Appeals, must await the action of that board to do so.
Nolland said, amidst the project's controversy, the ZBA's lack of action on the project had led many to assume board members were, in essence, curbing its progress. The chair noted that he had received correspondence about this and felt it was a case where, "if I don't say something then I'm admitting that it's true."
At Monday's meeting, Nolland discussed the project's timeline, noting various benchmarks, including hefty plan changes in July, a time when a city dispute over legal fees had prompted the board to postpone its work on project applications and additional plan changes that came this fall.
"And that's how we're still here in November," he said.
DECEMBER VOTE
The board chair continued by saying the volunteer board was only doing, "what we are paid so highly to do."
"And that's to be thorough," he said. "That's really why we are here and anything less would not be what we'd expect of a good zoning board."
During the board's pre-meeting earlier in the evening, Nolland said he hoped the board would be able to "finalize this" in December.
Prime Attorney Charles Gottlieb also expressed hopes of a December vote.
Email McKenzie Delisle:
Twitter: @McKenzieDelisle
WATCH THE MEETING
The meeting can be found on the city's YouTube channel at: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7H36PiuYNJJkZpczbLvCbw.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.