PLATTSBURGH — A number of factors led two local hospitals to experience financial losses in the first quarter of their fiscal years.
Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh and Alice Hyde Medical Center in Malone, both affiliates of the University of Vermont Health Network, collectively lost $5.5 million from Oct. 1 through Dec. 31.
“The first quarter has been difficult for the network as a whole,” said Christopher Hickey, chief financial officer for both hospitals, in an interview with the Press-Republican.
VTDigger recently reported that just two of the network’s six hospitals ended the quarter with more revenue than expenses: Elizabethtown Community Hospital and University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington.
Collectively, the network experienced $10 million in financial losses.
FINANCIAL CHALLENGES
In a Feb. 13 newsletter to CVPH staff, CVPH and Alice Hyde President Michelle LeBeau said the hospital’s revenues were $3.2 million behind projections; that figure is about $1.3 million for Alice Hyde, Hickey said.
"The financial picture painted in the first quarter report does not reflect the tremendous work you do here every day," LeBeau wrote.
She said the hospital ended the last three of four fiscal years in the red.
"We’re not alone in our financial challenges — a great majority of upstate New York hospitals are struggling financially and the state’s promised cuts to Medicaid reimbursement rates will continue to challenge all of us."
Hickey pointed out that New York State — which went into budget season facing a $6.1 billion deficit — is having a difficult financial year.
“They arbitrarily reduced our Medicaid rates as of Jan. 1 by a percent that isn’t even in our first quarter so … we’re feeling that now for January.”
Medicaid accounts for less than 10 percent of both hospitals' business, which is still a significant component, Hickey said.
REDUCED VOLUMES, COSTLY LABOR
Issues affecting CVPH, whose losses came to $4 million, included implementation of a new billing system called Epic; reduced patient volumes; costs associated with both traveling nurses and physicians, called locum tenens; and increased overtime.
Hickey explained that, to accommodate physicians’ learning curve when Epic was implemented in November, the hospital carved back their schedules, thus resulting in lower patient volumes.
Volumes are down for most areas at both CVPH and Alice Hyde, he continued: emergency department visits, discharges and surgical cases.
The reliance on traveling nurses and locum tenens — what Hickey referred to as “premium labor” — is driven by shortages of both physicians and nurses in the community.
Contracting with those professionals can cost two to three times more than the salary and benefits of an employee in those positions, Hickey said.
Vacancies have also led to overtime pay for staff.
“That can be in housekeeping, that can be in nursing," Hickey said. "It almost transcends the entire organization.”
LOST PHYSICIANS
Alice Hyde's losses can be attributed to reliance on locum tenens and reduced volumes caused by the loss of key physicians over the past six months, Hickey said. Epic has not yet been implemented at that facility.
However, both hospitals have brought on new providers, including a new general surgeon based at Alice Hyde that will service both facilities.
“We’ve got a lot of new doctors starting over there (Alice Hyde) and ... we hope to begin to see that volume from those new physicians to really improve Alice Hyde’s position,” Hickey said.
Alice Hyde Communications Specialist Phillip Rau said the hospital has added more than 20 physicians and providers from 2019 through the first couple months of 2020.
"There’s a lot of new faces and a lot of new opportunity to expand access."
NETWORK CONNECTION
In short, membership in the UVM Health Network makes CVPH and Alice Hyde more resilient to these challenges, though individual hospitals have the responsibility to run efficiently on their own, Hickey said.
“But having the resources that are available through the network clearly gives us additional opportunities to help recruitment ... (and) to use their resources for purchasing power to buy supplies at much cheaper rates.”
For example, in tackling the obstacle of physician recruitment, the three New York-based UVM Health Network hospitals are looking to recruit as an entity of three facilities.
JOB FAIR
Due to overtime and the expense of locum tenens and traveling nurses, hiring more people could actually help the hospital reduce its expense base, Hickey said.
In January, the hospital hosted a job fair at which CVPH, Alice Hyde and Elizabethtown Community Hospital were represented.
The event, which CVPH Sr. Marketing Communications Specialist Chris Blake said was the first of its kind she could remember in her 30-year career at CVPH, drew 350 people.
But the area’s low unemployment rate, though a good thing, contributes to a vicious circle as the hospital tries to fill vacancies.
For example, a lot of the people who attended the job fair already had jobs and were just looking out for better opportunities, Hickey said.
“So us having a job fair could be good for us, but it could potentially affect other businesses in the community by pulling people from those businesses and bringing them here.
And then it’s a vicious circle because they’ll try to do the same thing.”
MARGIN IMPROVEMENT PLANS
With regard to capital spending, CVPH is only moving forward on expenditures critical to patient care or projects significantly under way.
“Our profitability helps us be able to invest in capital, so obviously when we’re struggling we have to pull back on that,” Hickey said.
Everyone in the organization is concerned that the first quarter has put them in a hole that will be difficult to get out of, he continued, but he thinks the network has the opportunity to do so.
“I don’t know as we’ll get back to our projected margin, that might be a challenge,” he continued.
“But … we’ve put what we call margin improvement plans in place to be able to help the organization get to where it needs to be from a financial perspective.
And that’s across the network, that’s not just for us.”
COMMUNITY SUPPORT
Hickey wanted the community to know that CVPH and Alice Hyde are not unique as hospitals nationwide, particularly rural hospitals, are experiencing financial challenges.
Also, they know it is their responsibility to have organizations that run as efficiently as possible.
“We want the community to support us,” Hickey said.
“Without the community, we don’t exist, so we need the community’s support."
Blake added that people throughout the organization are willing to work to “right the ship.”
“We get that there’s a responsibility and a symbiotic relationship between the community and folks come here every day wanting to honor that.”
