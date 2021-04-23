ESSEX — Schools in Vermont and northeastern New York can now apply to be one of 20 participant institutions in the North Country Brilliant Pathways program.
Offered by CFES (College for Every Student) Brilliant Pathways, the initiative puts the ideas laid out in President/CEO Rick Dalton's new book, "Rural America's Pathways to College and Career," into action.
“Our vision for the North Country Brilliant Pathways Program is to create a national model of excellence that will inspire and ultimately lift up not just 20 North Country schools, but hundreds of other schools across rural America," Dalton said during a press conference at CFES headquarters broadcast over Zoom Thursday.
CHALLENGES
According to Dalton, though 20 percent of the country's children live in rural communities and go to rural schools, just 3 percent of philanthropic dollars go to those areas.
There is not enough help for forgotten rural America, he continued, which is further compounded by the challenges rural students face, including higher college dropout rates and likelihood of growing up in poverty than urban peers.
But Dalton sees encouraging signs in rural schools and the communities in which they reside, and believes best practices honed by CFES can help them transform themselves.
$1.5 MILLION COMMITMENT
Through the North Country Brilliant Pathways Program, CFES has committed to raising $1.5 million to work with 20 schools — at no cost to them — over the course of three years. Those are doable numbers that will allow CFES to tap into its reserve fund, if necessary, without issue, Dalton said.
“I fully expect that the 20 in the North Country will grow. But we wanted to, not over-promise and under-deliver, but come up with a number that was unquestionably doable, where we could be successful in hitting those target numbers, those target dollars.”
Executive Vice President for Development Karen Judge said the nonprofit is already working to raise the funds and has identified a number of national, regional and local resources.
One-page applications, which can be submitted via a Google form on CFES’ website, are due by May 14.
“We’ll select 20 schools based on community need and the school’s commitment to change the status quo,” Dalton said.
COMPONENTS
Participant schools will be announced June 1. According to the program profile, formation of school teams and pre-planning will begin in August and, beginning in September, in-person and virtual planning and training workshops will take place.
Aligned with CFES’ own mission and vision, the North Country Brilliant Pathways Program will seek to help students find their pathways to postsecondary through the three core practices of college and career readiness, mentoring and essential skills, Program Director Brett McClelland said.
Components of the program include a dedicated professional program director for each school, professional development and enrichment opportunities, digital resources and opportunities for networking, collaboration and recognition, according to a press release.
Another is a partnership between the rural schools and urban schools, which McClelland said will address the lack of diversity in rural communities that has been found to contribute to early college dropout rates among rural students.
“There’s going to be peer-to-peer mentorship within this. There’s also going to be just insight into how day-to-day life differs and is also similar in an urban community compared to a rural community."
PANDEMIC SHIFT
At the start of the pandemic, CFES shifted its work everywhere from in-person to virtual, which Director of Programs and Online Content Jon Reidel believes has enhanced the organization's mission 10-fold. For example, speakers and mentors have been able to reach more students.
Pointing to how 100 people from Dublin to Honolulu are signed up for this month's college and career readiness advisor training, Dalton called the ability to reach more people a silver lining to the pandemic.
Former New York Gov. George Pataki said nothing will change more due to COVID-19 than education, and he sees the North Country Brilliant Pathways Program as a chance for 20 schools to take advantage of the opportunities that have come out of it.
“This is about changing lives, teaching essential skills, showing the pathway to opportunity, showing how a better career, a better future and a better education can be achieved in every community in every town and village throughout the North Country.”
BREAK BARRIERS
Crown Point Central School Superintendent Shari Brannock said partnering with CFES for more than 20 years “has created an undeniable school culture which has helped break the barriers of low socioeconomic status, broadened our horizons and brought our students to previously unknown brilliant pathways.”
“Our successes with CFES programs have helped transform us from a low-performing school in need of improvement ... to one studied by the University of Albany and Harvard for beating the odds,” she said.
Scott Thomas, dean of the University of Vermont College of Education and Social Services, said CFES is one of the UVM’s most highly-valued partners in the work to understand and address challenges rural communities and schools face.
“We’re grateful that this partnership will enable more rural students to continue their education and expand their impact within their communities across their states.”
