PLATTSBURGH — The December Class of 2020 at SUNY Plattsburgh will be recognized and congratulated during an online video event Saturday, Dec. 12.
The 45-minute program will air at 10 a.m., the time when the college’s traditional winter ceremony has taken place.
It can be viewed at plattsburgh.edu/commencement.
The event will feature student speakers, college leaders, a congratulatory video to graduates and the reading and display of each name. It also includes music from the Plattsburgh State Gospel Choir and traditional bagpipe renditions.
“While we cannot gather in the Field House gymnasium as usual, we can join together as a campus at the same time,” President Alexander Enyedi said.
“In the midst of all of what surrounds us, this moment is an important centering of why we do what we do. It is about students, their lives and their futures.”
The December 2020 class includes graduates from the college’s three schools — School of Business and Economics, School of Arts and Sciences and the School of Education, Health and Human Services.
Writing to the SUNY Plattsburgh campus community, Enyedi described how these graduates’ stories and accomplishments are also shared.
“You believe in them and what they will achieve,” he wrote.
“They will join our successful Cardinal alums and make their mark on the world. Each of you has contributed to making our students’ dreams come true. It is an investment of time, energy and effort they will carry with them throughout their lives.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.