CHAZY — The 2020/21 school budget proposed for Chazy Central Rural School features a tax levy increase of 2.2 percent, equal to its tax cap.
MAKING REDUCTIONS
Even before the challenges of COVID-19, Superintendent Scott Osborne said the district was faced with a budgetary gap of more than $1 million.
The district planned to use some available fund balances to help offset the gap, as well as follow through with approximately $130,000 worth of reductions.
"We're trying to make reductions where we can that won't destroy the totality of the program for our students," he said. "We're trying to budget cost versus long-term sustainability versus what our community can support.
"We're not eliminating whole programs," he continued, "but we are reducing some programs."
MINI CAPITAL PROJECT
District voters will be asked to OK an overall budget of $11,648,647, a 2 percent increase from last year's spending plan.
If cleared, the budget would allow for the purchase of one school bus, as well as a capital outlay project that was budgeted at $100,000.
The state would reimburse Chazy Central the following year for 85 percent of that "miniature capital project," which planned to fund repairs to deteriorating stairwells and the installation of a water filtration system.
"We'd be accomplishing $100,000 worth of work for $15,000," Osborne said. "We have a beautiful school building here, but to keep the building in shape, we do need to maintain the building and address some lingering repair, renovation issues.
"It's important that we do that and we're starting to in this budget."
ON THE BALLOT
In addition to the district spending plan, community members will vote on a $37,500 increase to the tax levy in support of Chazy Public Library.
Support for the library is included on the ballot every year.
There is also a Board of Education seat up for election and incumbent Dan Bernard is running for the four-year term unopposed.
"We will ask the community to also elect someone to the Chazy Public Library Board to a five-year seat and that individual, Debbie Powers, runs unopposed, as well," Osborne said.
ABSENTEE VOTES
Like other New York schools, voting will occur via absentee ballots, which have already been mailed.
Those are due back to the district office by Tuesday, June 9 at 5 p.m.
The post office in Chazy, situated on Route 9, will act as a drop-off center for these ballots on that day.
"If residents are not able to get that envelope in the mail in time, if they think they miss it, then they can bring their ballot envelope completed to the post office by 4:45 p.m.," Osborne said.
"We'll be able to canvas and count their vote."
