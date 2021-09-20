CCPT holds contest for new logo

PLATTSBURGH — Clinton County Public Transit is recruiting local high school students to create its next logo.
The agency is holding a contest open to Clinton County students in grades 9 through 12 for the 2021-2022 school year in order to find the new design to be featured on its buses, social media pages, website, bus schedules, bus passes and promotional materials.
County Planning Department Planning Technician Shannon Thayer told the Press-Republican that the transportation provider needs a logo it can really build around and that can help increase its visibility in the county.
"I want the bus system to become increasingly integrated in the communities of Clinton County and having an easy-to-identify logo is a vital stepping stone toward that goal."
DRAW ATTENTION
According to Thayer, the CCPT logo has been updated from time to time, often by her predecessors, and the last time the job was officially sourced to county residents was in 1987 when the system was still known as CART, which stood for Clinton Area Rural Transit.
She said the current logo, an outline of Clinton County from which a green bus emerges with mountains in the background, is hard to recognize on a small scale, such as on passes.
CCPT wants something that can be used to draw attention to upcoming changes, as well as projects the agency is working on in partnership with the Clinton County Health Department.
Thayer noted that a survey distributed about public transit by the two departments in January received barely any feedback from county residents younger than 18.
"We really wanted to get students thinking about CCPT and felt this was potentially a fun way to reach that group," she said of the contest.
"They’re a group of county residents that the bus could really assist with gaining independence and we’ve recently introduced a student discount to further encourage them to get on the bus."
EASY TO RECOGNIZE
Contest rules and guidelines are available at clintoncountypublictransit.com.
They note that the new logo can include the "Let's Go!" slogan CCPT is looking to start incorporating into its marketing, and that CCPT would like to return to the use of greens and teals, though Thayer said she is happy to see anything county high schoolers submit.
"Mostly we’re just looking for something simple and easy to recognize that we can start using on passes and on our social media," she continued. "We’re trying to increase our presence and find better ways to connect with Clinton County residents."
CCPT also really wants something to distinguish its buses from other local transit buses, she added.
NOV. 30 DEADLINE
The deadline for submission of the proposed logos to ccpt@clintoncountygov.com is 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30.
The entries will be judged by a variety of people involved in CCPT, including county staff, bus drivers, bus facility staff, local art teachers and others, according to the guidelines.
Thayer said CCPT is looking to announce the winner in January 2022, "which will coordinate well with some of the other projects we want to reveal at the beginning of the year."
Participants must provide all the contact information requested on the contest's sign-up sheet, available on the contest webpage.
Submissions that do not have a parent's or guardian's signature will not be judged.
