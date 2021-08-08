CCHD: Stay vigilant for ticks

PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Health Department is reminding residents to be on the lookout for ticks and take precautions to decrease the risk of contracting a vector borne disease like Lyme.
The agency reported in a press release that the county saw 24 cases of Lyme disease in residents through May 2020 compared to 52 through May 2021.
CCHD Supervising Public Health Nurse Nichole Louis said in a statement that there was a 300% increase in cases from 2019 to 2020.
“If we continue with this pattern, we are on track to see almost 600 cases of Lyme disease this year.”
LYME SYMPTOMS
Lyme disease is caused by a bacteria carried by deer ticks and is the most common disease spread by ticks in the region, according to a health department press release.
Early signs and symptoms include fever, chills, headache, fatigue, muscle and joint aches, and swollen lymph nodes, and about 70% to 80% of infected persons develop an erythema migrans rash, often with a “bull’s eye” appearance. Left untreated, additional symptoms may develop.
Some may develop post-treatment Lyme disease syndrome, or PTLDS, which includes symptoms of pain, fatigue or difficulty thinking for more than six months after finishing treatment, the health department said.
TICK CHECKS
Ticks live in grassy, brushy, or wooded areas, or even on animals, the release said.
Residents are advised to stay toward the center of paths when hiking and avoid dense woods, brushy areas with high grass, and leaf litter when possible.
Adult female deer ticks are red and black, while males are just black. Adults are three to four millimeters long, about the size of a sesame seed, while young ticks, called nymphs, are fewer than two millimeters long.
CCHD encourages residents to make tick checks part of their daily routine for everyone in the family, including pets.
“Ticks like to hide under the arms, in and around the ears, inside the bellybutton, behind the knees, between the legs, around the waist, and on the hairline and scalp,” Louis said.
“Taking a shower as soon as possible after spending time outdoors can also help to wash away unattached ticks.”
PREVENTION
Other prevention measures include:
• Using an EPA (Environmental Protection Agency)-registered insect repellent that contains DEET, picaridin, IR3535, oil of lemon eucalyptus or 2-undecanone. Always follow product instructions.
• Covering the skin as much as possible. Wear enclosed shoes, long pants and a long-sleeved shirt. Tuck pant legs into socks or boots and shirt into pants.
• Wearing light-colored clothing with a tight weave to spot ticks easily.
• Treating clothing and gear (such as boots, pants, socks and tents) with products containing 0.5% permethrin. Never apply permethrin directly to skin. Re-treat clothing annually according to label instructions.
• Tumbling clothes in a dryer on high heat for 10 minutes to kill ticks on dry clothing after you come indoors. If the clothes are damp, dry them completely and then dry for 10 minutes on high heat.
HOW TO REMOVE
Louis said prevention is the best way to avoid tick bites, but advised people not to panic if they find one on themselves, a loved one or a pet.
"Not all ticks are infected, and your risk of infection decreases if the tick is removed within the first 24 to 36 hours.”
Here are the steps to removing an attached tick:
1. Use fine-tipped tweezers to grasp the tick at the surface of the skin.
2. Pull the tick straight up and out. Don’t twist or jerk the tick as this can cause the mouth parts to break off and stay in the skin. If this happens, remove the mouth parts with tweezers, if you can. If not, leave them alone and let your skin heal.
3. Clean the bite and your hands with rubbing alcohol, an iodine scrub, or soap and water. You may get a small bump or redness that goes away in one to two days, like a mosquito bite. This is not a sign that you have Lyme disease.
4. Call your doctor if you have a fever, get a rash, are very tired or have joint pain within 30 days of a tick bite.
For additional information visit https://www.cdc.gov/lyme.
