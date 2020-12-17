CCHD official speaks of NYS's three-phase roll out of vaccines

PLATTSURGH – The Clinton County Health Department continues to push science and best health practices despite the glimmer of COVID-19 relief from the FDA approval of Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines.
“We're in a fluid informational environment right now with logistical hurdles we have to get over before we really get to the light at the end of this COVID-19 Pandemic tunnel,” Margaret Searing RN, BSN, Quality Coordinator at the Clinton County Health Department, said.
“So please keep in mind, some of the details we talk about now is the best of our knowledge. We expect to change as more information comes to light.”
HEALTH DEPARTMENTS TAILOR PLANS
Searing was a panelist for “What we know about the Vaccine in the North Country” webinar hosted Monday afternoon by Garry Douglas, president and CEO of the North Country Chamber of Commerce.
“In specific local details, I'm only knowledgeable about the plans Clinton County is making in coordination with the state and federal public health levels,” she said.
“Other local health departments have plans that are tailored to their unique needs of their communities in the North Country.”
Fellow panelists included Dr. Keith Collins MD, Attending Infectious Disease Physician, at the University of Vermont Health Network-Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital; Dr. William Borgos, Chief Medical Officer at Hudson Headwaters Health Network; Darci Beiras, MD, Chief Medical Officer at Adirondack Health; and David Coriale, Pharm D, Director of Pharmacy at Adirondack Health.
“Every panelists here, including our host, represents a vital partner in our public health system,” Searing said.
“By working with a broad coalition of entities in private, public sectors, nonprofits, governmental and educational institutions and businesses, we are best able to respond to the pandemic in ways that have for the past 10 months kept our region among one of the lowest infection rates until recent increases from Thanksgiving holiday travel and small gatherings.”
'TEMPORARY NORMAL'
The CCHD continues to use public health science to safely balance opening of its communities.
“A new normal of mask wearing and the other interventions we keep repeating creates a temporary normal that has helped businesses adjust, reopened them and kept our schools as open as possible, protect our health system from being overwhelmed,” Searing said.
“It helped our economy recover. The tools we've had to control the pandemic until now have been limited.
“You know them – testing, contact tracing, isolation, quarantine, mask wearing, etc.”
Searing said although medical treatments have improved to treat those who are sick and prevent some deaths, there is no cure yet for COVID-19.
“However our plan of action against this pandemic has just gotten access to a powerful preventive tool: vaccination,” she said.
“If at least 70 to 80 percent out of every 100 persons in our community give us their arm when it comes their turn to be vaccinated, we can stop COVID spread among us.”
IMMUNIZATION VALUES
Searing noted getting the vaccine to protect yourself is important but much more.
“Each one of us who is immunized will be contributing to protecting all of us: our neighbors, our places of work, education, social gathering and worship,” she said.
“But if there is significant hesitancy about this vaccine, and right now only 50 percent of people are considering getting the vaccine, all these places will have to continue to operate with restrictions and there's no end in sight.”
CCHD's success in immunizing to its goal will return the community to a much more normal way of living sooner.
“It will take probably until the fall of 2021, if everything goes as planned, to achieve that level of vaccination,” she said.
“The role of public health right now is to plan for a fair and equitable distribution of this vaccine, in working with all of our partners in the public health system, and encouraging you to get immunized.”
Following the guidelines and ethical framework set by the CDC, and the New York State Department of Health; local public health entities prioritize groups within the population for getting any vaccine that has a limited supply based on the evidence of which groups are at greatest risks for harm.
There are three big, roll out phases in the New York State distribution plan for the COVID-19 vaccines based on stated priorities and anticipated vaccine supply.
MASK UP/SOCIAL DISTANCE/WAIT
“These phases take us all the way to summer, and we're just starting Phase 1A,” Searing said.
“We have this request of the public: One, wear a mask. Social distance. Don't gather with persons outside your household, especially for the holidays. The lower we keep our number of new cases, the healthier our community will be and the more capacity public health, all of us talking to you here, will have to deliver a vaccine to you.”
"Two, be educated to make an informed choice about getting the COVID vaccine based on solid, public health evidence, on science, not rumor.
“Don't spread or repeat gossip about the vaccine,” she said.
“Follow trustworthy, public health sources like the content you can find online at local and state health department websites. Share them with your friends, family, your co-workers. It could save a life.”
In her third point, Searing noted everyone is at risk, but some are more at risk than others.
“Let all us resolve to be patient, to wear our masks and to wait our turn,” she said.
