PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Historical Association is requesting artifacts for a new exhibit on Arto Monaco.
The Clinton County Historical Museum owns a diorama by the artist and theme-park designer, who died in 2003, depicting the battles of Plattsburgh and Valcour, according to a press release.
For the exhibit, the museum would also like to highlight Monaco's work on local amusement attractions.
"If you have small artifacts from Land of Makebelieve, Santa's Workshop, StoryTown or Gaslight Village that you would be willing to lend for an exhibit, we want to talk," exhibit coordinator Carol Arnold said.
"We are looking for things like postcards, brochures, small figurines, glasses, et cetera. All items will be returned when the exhibit closes, and you will be noted as the contributor in the exhibit.”
The museum will accept these items through July. Contact CCHA at 518-561-0340 or email your artifact description to director@clintoncountyhistorical.org.
