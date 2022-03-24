PLATTSBURGH — Clinton Community College unveiled its newly renovated student lounge Thursday, signaling one of multiple improvements students and faculty hope will revitalize the campus after most students made their way back to campus two years after the COVID-19 pandemic began.
The new lounge, a project that took about six months and $18,000 to complete, includes study areas, sofas, a fireplace and massage chairs on the first floor of the Moore Academic Building.
The project was largely led by students and the college’s Student Senate.
“Everything was hit hard by COVID, and it sometimes feels like there isn’t enough traffic around campus,” Student Senate President Heather Kipp, a nursing major, said at the lounge’s ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday.
“Pretty early on, we knew there wasn’t a space where students can come and just relax and study as a group or hang out that’s more modern or home-feeling.”
The college said that the space the lounge now occupies hadn’t been renovated in close to 20 years. Kipp said the room was mostly barren before students decided to give it a makeover.
“It was dark, not inviting. Nothing was going on in this room, so we thought it would be a great space to renovate,” Kipp said.
One of the first goals the Student Senate agreed on when it met last fall was to find ways to increase traffic and activity around campus after the pandemic disrupted on-campus life.
“COVID has sent us back at least two years,” Dean of Student Affairs John Borner said, adding that the college still offers some hybrid and remote courses but is mostly in-person for the first time since early 2020.
Kipp is hoping the new space will offer a distinct alternative to other study areas around campus, which she said can be less inviting and have restrictions.
“We were really trying to achieve a place where students can come and just relax, be young, be carefree,” Kipp said. “If we wanted a big study group that’s loud, we can do that.”
In continuing its goal, Kipp said the senate plans to form a beautification committee later in the spring to plant flowers around campus. The college is also looking to introduce its e-sports team this fall.
“Since COVID-19, a lot of the campus shifted online. It’s just now reopening where people are on campus,” Kipp said. “Our goal is to beautify it and make it more welcoming.”
Borner said the college is ready for a mostly normal year this upcoming fall if the conditions are right.
“The hope is, for this fall, we’ll be back up to speed with our enrollment back up and creating more opportunities for students,” he said.
