PLATTSBURGH — Clinton Community College is inviting the whole community to its Rediscover Clinton event from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. this evening.
Attendees will be able to see the newly-renovated George Moore Academic and Administration Building and lake views, meet staff and faculty, and learn about credentials, certificates and degrees the college offers, according to a press release.
Free ice cream will be available for the first 50 people and the Twisted Pita food truck will be on site.
The event will also feature live music from Ursa and the Major Key and each guest will be entered in a raffle to win CCC gear.
A campus tour will start at 6 p.m., though all buildings will be open during the event for anyone wishing to take a self-guided tour.
"In addition, the college will be offering instant admission to prospective students who bring their high school/GED and/or college transcripts," a press release said.
"We are very excited to welcome our students and community members in person after three semesters of remote operations."
The campus is located at 136 Clinton Point Drive in Plattsburgh.
