PLATTSBURGH — Clinton Community College has signed an agreement that will allow graduates to apply credits earned from their associate of applied science degrees toward bachelor of applied science degrees at Purdue University Fort Wayne.
CCC students will be able to transfer up to 88 credits; a minimum of 32 must be completed at Purdue Fort Wayne for a 120-credit hour bachelor's degree, according to a press release.
“We know returning and transfer students have a lot on their plates," Purdue Fort Wayne Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs Carl Drummond said in a statement.
"We want our programs to be transparent for students, so they know exactly how long it will take and what they need to do to become graduates of Purdue University Fort Wayne."
The bachelor's program can be completed entirely online and allows students to choose from five concentrations: business, information systems, information technology, supervision and leadership, and interdisciplinary, the release said.
“This articulation agreements provides an excellent opportunity for Clinton students to pursue a bachelor’s degree in fields that have a good alignment with our existing AAS degree programs and doing so with the flexible format of online delivery,” CCC Vice President of Academic Affairs and Administrator in Charge Dr. John Kowal stated.
For more information about the transfer programs, contact Beth Carlin at Purdue Fort Wayne at eacarlin@pfw.edu or 260-240-0256.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.