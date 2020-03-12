PLATTSBURGH — Though Clinton Community College has been taking precautionary measures due to COVID-19, officials had not made plans to shut down campus as of Wednesday night.
That afternoon, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that all State University of New York and City University of New York schools would move to distance learning for the remainder of the semester starting March 19.
CCC is a SUNY school, but did not have any immediate plans to make such a move.
"We're certainly going to continue to monitor it," CCC Board of Trustees President David Favro said.
DIFFERENT DYNAMIC
Favro said the state universities are closing because they have lecture halls where a couple hundred students can gather at one time.
"We don't have the large-scale population; our population is diversified and spread throughout the college so we're in a little bit better shape with that."
He noted that CCC also does not currently have an international program and does not have dormitories anymore.
"So we don't have students coming from larger cities to this area to live in our campus dorms, whereas state universities have that issue right on campus so it presents a whole different dynamic."
NO CASES
The college is taking precautionary measures with regard to sanitization and keeping people advised of what is going on.
CCC President Ray DiPasquale said there have been no reported COVID-19 cases on campus so far, adding that the college is preparing for the possibility of going remote and canceling classes.
"Literally every college is doing that so we’re making all the preparations."
SUNY has been in constant contact with the college through numerous conference calls and updates, DiPasquale said.
"We’re certainly keeping the campus well-informed of any updates and concerns."
"We're continuing to operate as usual," Favro said.
