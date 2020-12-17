PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton Community College Board of Trustees recently voted unanimously to eliminate the Health, Physical Education and Recreation (HPE) discipline and cut the two employees within that department at the end of this academic year.
“In the end, it was a very difficult decision,” CCC President Ray DiPasquale told The Press-Republican. He noted the college is also trying to reduce costs through energy savings and operating with 49 vacancies.
“We are doing everything we can to prevent retrenchments, but unfortunately in this case we had to move forward.”
IMPACTS
HPE Program Coordinator/Associate Professor Eric Arnold and Associate Professor Angie Alphonso are the employees set to lose their positions. Alphonso said the two bring a combined 46 years at the cliffside college.
Prior to the board's vote at the virtual November meeting, Arnold said he appreciated the financial challenges faced by CCC and understood the possible necessity of cuts, but believed all the impacts of eliminating his department had not been fully scrutinized and planned for.
He noted that HPE electives are required by numerous degree programs and transfer articulation agreements with other colleges, and allow for many developmental learners to develop full-time schedules for both financial aid and graduation purposes.
He argued eliminating HPE could impact full-time enrollment, and expressed concern about cutting the discipline during a pandemic.
"It seems we would be remiss as an institution of higher learning if we fail to see the benefit of health- and wellness-based courses and not make an effort to provide and promote educational opportunities that enhance student and societal wellness.”
In her remarks, Alphonso posited that HPE is the foundation of a college, and represents the balance between mind, body and spirit.
She noted that, in 2012, she was part of a group of full-time faculty set to be retrenched for financial reasons, but her job was saved. She said she could have left back then, but did not.
“Why? Because I love what I do and I believe in Clinton and its students, its faculty/staff and the community we serve. I see the potential we have and I still wanted to be part of that.”
PROPOSALS
Both Arnold and Alphonso noted ongoing decline in enrollment over the past several years. They said over the years they have put forward proposals to administration and management aimed at growing their program, boosting enrollment and recruitment, and enhancing student experience.
“Regrettably, to date, not one of those proposals has been acted upon,” Arnold said.
In keeping with those efforts, he suggested creating hybrid positions, arguing he and Alphonso were qualified to both teach and serve as athletic director and provide athletic training, respectively.
Reached by The Press-Republican later, Arnold declined to provide additional information about previous suggestions made.
Both he and Alphonso referred to their prior statements and added, "I am aware of the college's financial situation, but the decision to eliminate the Health, Physical Education and Recreation Program and retrench its two senior, full-time faculty members is extremely troubling on a personal, professional and philosophical level, and I feel this action will not improve the College's financial status going forward!"
MULTIPLE FACTORS
CCC Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. John Kowal told The Press-Republican that multiple factors were considered in the process that led to recommending HPE’s elimination: financial stress exacerbated by the pandemic, an analysis of disciplines that have seen a decline in enrollment over the last five years and protection of degree programs' core elements.
“We needed to be careful we didn’t initiate anything that would deter students on their pathway, whether baccalaureate or specialized.”
Addressing Arnold and Alphoso’s concerns, Kowal said articulation agreements impacted would be modified with partner institutions accordingly, noting that a high percentage do not have HPE components.
“There will be no impact on students who need to take developmental courses as there are other elective options across many subject areas that will still be available to them," he added.
Some HPE courses that only serve as electives will no longer be offered, while those required in one or two programs will be retained, offered and taught by faculty which are yet to be determined, Kowal said.
Even if more employees had opted for the early retirement program this year or the college had received more government aid, a limited version of HPE’s elimination would still have been recommended given projections on need for the courses and resource constraints, he added.
NO MORE THIS YEAR
Asked about the proposal Arnold put forth, DiPasquale said the college’s athletic director position is only part-time. The incumbent stepped down recently, and CCC is not filling that position since athletics are not taking place right now.
Kowal added that CCC, at this point, is comfortable with its staffing in other programs and disciplines.
DiPasquale explained that no further retrenchments will be recommended this year since, by contract, the college has to notify employees by Jan. 1. Additionally, school leadership has promised the faculty union that retrenchments will be decided on in November rather than December.
Whether any will be put forward next year depends on many things, he said, including whether enrollment comes back, and how state funding and federal decisions surrounding public colleges will shake out.
Kowal said it was a long-term process, noting the college’s primary responsibility was to deliver academic programs to its students, which means making sure the institution has the right resources.
“Our hope is that we’ll grow our enrollment, reverse the trend and we’ll be able to support programs that we have.”
