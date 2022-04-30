PLATTSBURGH — For longtime Press-Republican staff writer Robin Caudell, receiving the Military Service Award during the Women of Distinction ceremony hosted by State Assemblyman D. Billy Jones Thursday represented part of her life coming full circle.
“I would not be here without the Air Force, who stationed me here,” she said at the event, hosted in Clinton Community College’s Stafford Center Theater.
“And the second thing, I would not have remained after my service if Jim Dynko, who was the editor-in-chief at the Press-Republican, hadn’t hired me, and he passed away last night.”
Caudell asked for a moment of silence for Dynko, who died in the hospital Wednesday evening after a longtime battle with heart and lung issues.
AIR FORCE VETERAN
A Maryland native, Caudell served in the U.S. Air Force from 1986 to 1990. As a Strategic Air Command (SAC) Warrior, she earned the rank of sergeant as well as numerous service awards, including the Air Force Training Ribbon, Air Force Good Conduct Medal and the John L. Levitow Award, master of ceremonies Linda Bourgeois said.
Following her military career, Caudell joined the Press-Republican newsroom staff in January 1990. She said the newspaper wasn’t actively hiring when she stopped in, but Dynko told her he would see what he could do.
“Thirty-two years later, North Country residents are still waking up in the morning to her articles in the newspaper,” Bourgeois said. “As an award-winning staff writer and videographer, Robin continues to excel in her career.”
ALL CONNECTED
Caudell holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism with a specialty in photography from the University of Maryland at College Park, as well as a master of fine arts in creative writing from Goddard College.
She was featured in “Remarkable Women of the North Country” by Dr. Anastasia Pratt as a trailblazer, and is a founding member and trustee of the North Country Underground Railroad Historical Association and the North Star Museum.
Additionally, she is a founding member and docent for the Plattsburgh Air Force Base museum.
For the ceremony, Caudell donned a hat that belonged to her maternal grandmother, Lula Annie Butler, who she described as “the best grandmother ever.”
“I wanted her to be a part of it,” she told this fellow reporter.
In her remarks, Caudell said we never know who will cross our path, noting her connections to some of the other women onstage.
“I just think it’s good to remember we’re all connected.”
SEVEN OTHERS HONORED
The evening saw seven other women honored:
• Melissa Gooley, Health Care Award. Gooley serves as the northern regional practice leader for Hudson Headwaters Health Network in Champlain.
• Jean McGibbon Goddard, Perseverance Award accepted by her eldest daughter, Susan McGibbon Tobias, on her behalf. Born in England, Goddard lived through the bombing of London during World War II, an experience that fueled her mission to honor North Country veterans.
• Chief Beverly Cook, Community and Civic Affairs Service Award. One of the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe’s three elected chiefs, Cook also serves as a family nurse practitioner.
• Shantell Manor, Education Award. Manor is a special education teaching aide in the Northern Adirondack Central School District.
• Chelsea Scheefer, Community Advocate Award. Scheefer was left paraplegic by a snowboarding accident at age 17, and now helps members of the disability community.
• Dana Fast, Volunteerism Award. A Polish Jew, Fast is a survivor of the Warsaw Ghetto, and after emigrating to the United States worked in medical research.
• Rebecca Boire-West, North Country Neighbor Award. Inspired by the desire to find a remedy for her sister’s ulcerative colitis, Boire-West became a medical massage therapist, functional nutrition health coach and personal trainer.
“We all have special people in our lives, heroes in our communities, and these women exemplify that,” Jones said.
Bourgeois said the eight women come from all different backgrounds and their stories are inspiring.
“While we honor and celebrate them today, their contributions to the North Country should never be forgotten,” she continued.
“It’s because of women such as these who inspire and empower the next generation to think boldly, to take the path less taken, to do great things and change the world.”
PROUD OF OUR COMMUNITY
In her remarks, Cook said it’s one thing to have ideas and vision, but you need everyone around you to be all hands on deck.
“This award and acknowledgement goes to all the backup — because I have a lot of backup — and I have strong women in my family and I wanted to acknowledge them as well,” she said.
Brimming with emotion, Scheefer shared that it was an honor to sit beside the other Women of Distinction.
“It really makes me so proud of our community.”
“I feel that, without a doubt, this is not going to be the last that you hear of us,” Boire-West said.
