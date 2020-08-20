PLATTSBURGH — Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor Michael Cashman had the region in mind when deciding to run again to be a delegate at the Democratic National Convention, this time supporting former Vice President Joe Biden's bid for the top spot.
“I wanted to be a delegate to demonstrate that the North Country is a vital and vibrant contributor to both state and national dialogue,” he told The Press-Republican.
NOMINATE
The virtually-held 2020 Democratic National Convention kicked off Monday and will close out Thursday night.
Most of those slated to speak at the convention, anchored in Milwaukee, Wis., are or will be beaming in remotely and delegates, like Cashman, are tuning in from home.
The event’s purpose is to formally nominate the party’s picks to run for president and vice president, Biden and U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris of California, respectively.
2012 DELEGATE
Cashman previously served as a delegate for the President Barack Obama-Biden re-election ticket in 2012, when the convention was held in Charlotte, N.C.
“The in-person convention had a lot more opportunities to connect with other delegates and that’s something that I really enjoyed,” he said.
“In fact, I have ... continued a number of relationships with folks from around the country that I developed at the last convention, and a number of those are delegates again, interestingly enough.”
He said he was the top male vote-getter for pledged Biden delegates from New York’s 21st Congressional District in the June primary.
“Even though it’s virtual, there are still a number of opportunities for delegates to get connected and share about what’s going on back in our home districts.”
Those include platforms ranging from Zoom-type features to social media and a delegate portal.
Through the DNC website, people can watch live streams of various caucus meetings and speakers.
DECENCY
Cashman believes that Biden “represents re-establishing a political climate that includes decency, even through differences.”
He referenced the former vice president’s friendship with late Republican Sen. John McCain of Arizona.
“A president of the United States is not just a Democrat or Republican, they are the president of the United States," Cashman continued.
"So whoever is in office has a moral and ethical responsibility to serve all and I think it (the Biden-McCain relationship) speaks volumes.”
The supervisor said he and his wife do not agree 100 percent of the time, and he does not expect that he and his constituency will either.
“But we have to get back to listening and learning so that we can lead this nation forward. I believe Biden will do that.”
HARRIS 'REMARKABLE'
Cashman believes Harris is “remarkable in her own right,” pointing to her record of public service at multiple levels.
“She is experienced where she would be able to take the mantle on day one should she have to,” he said.
“I really do believe that she will be a partner with Biden, in a similar fashion that Biden was a partner with Obama.”
DIALOGUE
After the convention, Cashman plans to continue reaching out to people locally and nationally to engage them in conversations about issues, concerns and becoming more aware of where the country is going.
“Joe Biden has laid out multiple plans for just about every category moving forward,” he said.
He pointed specifically to Biden’s platforms on economic recovery, K-12 education, post-secondary education and trades, clean energy and leadership during COVID-19.
Such plans can be re-calibrated, Cashman added.
“Clearly I have my political preference, but I think it’s important to foster a critical and interactive platform for dialoguing about the compelling issues that face our nation and that’s what Joe Biden is doing.
“He’s having a dialogue and he is not, you know, tweeting out a directive. He is seeking to engage the public in which he will serve.”
MOVE FORWARD
Cashman believes political apathy is too common.
“The way that I look at it is we are only as successful as our ability to guarantee each other’s success,” he continued.
“I think COVID-19 has reminded everybody that we are interconnected in a deeper and richer way and we have to find a way to move forward together."
Email Cara Chapman:
Twitter: @PPR_carachapman
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.