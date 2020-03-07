PLATTSBURGH — The Alzheimer's Disease Caregiver Support Initiative is launching a new conference series, the first of which will take place Thursday, March 12.
The organization "provides free support services to those caring for people with Alzheimer’s disease and other memory disorders in northern New York," according to a press release.
The conferences, which will be held quarterly, will be accessible to those who live in Clinton, Essex, Franklin, Hamilton, Warren and Washington counties.
PANEL, KEYNOTE
The press release said the conferences will provide information on best caregiving practices, tips and tools to improve caregivers' health and quality of life, and free resources the Caregiver Support Initiative offers.
"Each conference will include a panel discussion involving representatives of the Caregiver team, a keynote speaker and networking between caregivers and staff."
“The Caregiver Support Initiative aims to support caregivers in reducing financial, emotional and physical distress via resources we are able to provide,” Dr. Richard Durant, initiative director, said in a statement.
"The Caregiver Conferences allow us to connect with the caregivers and educate them to navigate the challenges of caregiving."
REGISTRATION ENCOURAGED
The first conference will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 12 at the Hampton Inn and Suites, 586 State Route 3 in Plattsburgh.
Mountain Lake Academy residential counselor Frank Pastizzo, the keynote speaker, will talk about tips for caregivers and finding joy in caregiving.
Light food and beverages will be served, according to the event's Facebook page.
Recognitions by Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Plattsburgh) and North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) will be presented.
Walk-ins are welcome and registration is encouraged.
To register, contact Kristen Fleming via email at kflem004@plattsburgh.edu or by phone at 518-564-2049.
