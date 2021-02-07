PLATTSBURGH — The Career Development Center at SUNY Plattsburgh offers a whole slate of virtual events planned for spring 2021 semester to help with job searches, interview techniques, resume writing and more.
Employer engagement events are designed to connect students with recruiters and employers and are added to the CDC’s website regularly.
The spring 2021 lineup includes:
On Tuesday, Feb. 16 beginning at 4:30 p.m., SUNY Plattsburgh alumni with degrees in liberal arts will discuss where their degrees have taken them during a CDC panel event.
The regular Getting Started Series begins Tuesday, March 2 with "Step 1: Resumes and Job Search Resources" at 4:30 p.m. Staff in the center will help participants get started with their job or internship search, developing strong career-related documents and showing how to navigate job search boards.
"Step 2: Career Fair Success" Tuesday, March 16 at 4:30 p.m. shows how to maximize time spent at the college’s (virtual) Spring 2021 Career Fair, where participants learn how to navigate the fair in a virtual environment.
Join the center at the annual Spring Career Fair on Wednesday, March 24 from 2 to 4:30 p.m.
"Step 3: Interviewing and Networking" Tuesday, April 6 at 4:30 p.m. shows participants how to get started with their job or internship search, how to prepare for the interview and develop a network.
"Step 4: Understanding Salary and Benefits" on Wednesday, April 21 at 4:30 p.m. helps participants get started with their job or internship search, developing skills to manage career, money and time.
Alumni return for a second panel session, “Success on the Job,” Tuesday, May 4 at 4:30 p.m. where they discuss how to get off on the right foot and find success early in the new job or internship.
The Career Development Center is also hosting a series of Cardinal Chats: Conversations with Alumni.
Join the center live to connect with alumni from a variety of career fields. Ask them questions about the paths they took and how they got to where they are today.
All events are virtual this semester.
For more information, including full listings of employer engagement events, Cardinal Chat alumni or to register for any of the spring 2021 events through Handshake, call 518-564-2071, email career@plattsburgh.edu or visit the Career Development Center events page at https://www.plattsburgh.edu/plattslife/careers/events.html.
