CROWN POINT – The body of a Vermont woman who was driving a car that crashed through the ice into Lake Champlain Tuesday night, was retrieved Wednesday morning by the New York State Police Underwater Recovery Team.
State Police said the deceased woman was 71-year-old Linda M. Pierce of Rutland, Vt.
The vehicle drove onto the ice from Old Ferry Road off Main Street (Route 9N) in Crown Point hamlet just after 7 p.m. Tuesday.
The ice on the lake is still very thin, and the car traveled only a short distance, about 150 feet, before breaking through.
Troop B Public Information Officer Trooper Jennifer V. Fleishman said police got the call Tuesday night that a car had gone through at the end of Old Ferry Road.
“We’ve been there throughout the evening,” she said. “One victim has been recovered. Recovery efforts for the car are still underway.”
State Police divers were attaching a cable to the car so Mueller & Sons Heavy Duty Towing of Pottersville could winch it onto the shore, where a flatbed wrecker was waiting Wednesday afternoon.
Essex County Coroner Kellie Valentine authorized removal of Pierce’s body to the University of Vermont Health Network at the Champlain Valley Physician’s Hospital in Plattsburgh, where an autopsy will be conducted on Thursday, police said.
No one else was in the car, which had Vermont license plates, police said.
The State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, uniformed troopers, Crown Point A.E. Phelps Fire Department, Essex County Office of Emergency Services, and State Department of Environmental Conservation Police were all at the site.
