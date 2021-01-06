Capitol breach triggers local protest

PLATTSBURGH – George Wurster watched the Congressional election-certification for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris unfold, until it didn't.
When pro-Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol Wednesday afternoon, Wurster wasn't in the least surprised nor was he going to take it sitting down.
The Plattsburgh resident and Andy Deller were the first boots on the ground in Trinity Park for a counter protest to the chaos unleashed in the wake of President Donald J. Trump's Save America Rally in Washington, DC.
“Before I take a little break, I hear that they invaded the Capitol,” Wurster said.
“They invaded our space. They invaded our house. These traitors. They're a bunch of traitors. They've been lied to by the President. They've been lied to by all of the Republicans, Elise Stefanik (congresswoman) included. You reap what you sow. You reap what you sow. They've been sowing hate. They've been sowing lies, and now this is what happening.”
While Wurster was in the park hoping for a peaceful outcome and no bloodshed, those hopes and prayers were dashed.
“I heard shots were fired,” he said.
“I'm surprised Capitol Police haven't used their Lafayette Square tactics on these white protesters. That's the way our life is right now.”
A female Trump supporter was shot, the U.S. Capitol locked down and members of Congress whisked away to an undisclosed location, according to news reports.
“I'm here simply because there are a lot of folks on cameras right now who voted for Trump,” Deller said.
“It doesn't look like a lot of people are standing up for Biden. Then what it looks like on the TV that, indeed, Trump won the election, and there wasn't a lot of people who stood up for Biden. So, I'm here to say, I voted for Biden. That's all.”
Deller proposes a "Biden Day" to show the 80 million who voted for him.
If someone came up to him and talked about how horrible Biden is, he said he would agree with most of their contentions.
“And then, I would say Trump is still worst,” Deller said.
Motorists honked their horns in support of the duo demo.
Deller thought Wurster's sign was too divisive.
“Too divisive, I don't know about that Andrew,” Wurster said.
“We can't get much more divided than what we are. They plotted before this. They should have known. They weren't prepared. He's (Trump) been saying, 'Come to Washington. It's going to be wild.' Now, what the ---- does that mean?”
“This is what has been happening all along,” Deller said.
“Since 2016, everybody has continually underestimated the voter base of Donald Trump. That's how Donald Trump got elected first is because people underestimated his base.”
A motorist stopped his vehicle, exited it, and looked at their signs.
“I just wanted to say, 'Thank, God,'” the motorist said.
“I just wanted to say I voted for Biden," Deller said.
"That's all I wanted to say. But this is exactly the same thing. This is the problem with Democrats... we continue to underestimate and disregard the voter base of Donald Trump and we can't do that.
“We need to embrace them and understand them and respect them because they're this f-----g crazy. Who would think that they were going on to the Capitol and do this? Who would in their wildest minds think that normal people, residents and civilians...”
“If you read what they post, it wouldn't surprise me at all,” Wurster said.
“I have," Deller said.
"I've been right there with you, buddy. I've been right there with you. I've seen all that. There's talk, and then there's … action.”
