PLATTSBURGH — As concerns about COVID-19 mount, cancellations stream in from a variety of presenters.
Here is a list of cancellations and postponements with statements from the organizations.
City Hall Performance PPD
PLATTSBURGH — The Artistry Community Theatre's production scheduled for March 26 to 29 at Plattsburgh City Hall has been postponed and will be scheduled for a later date.
ACT and Plattsburgh City Hall have worked collaboratively on this decision and wish to minimize exposure to the COVID-19 virus for patrons and performers in our community, they said.
Once a new date has been confirmed, patrons will be contacted.
Patrons who already purchased tickets may request a refund or tickets purchased will be honored at the event once it is rescheduled.
For more information, please contact Derrick Hopkins at info@artistrytheatre.org.
EagleMania PPD
PLATTSBURGH — The EagleMania performance at the Strand Theatre Center for the Performing Arts this weekend has been postponed.
"Public health in our community is paramount to all, even the state guidelines set forth yesterday. We hope you understand how dynamic this situation is and appreciate that we are working overtime to best serve you," a statement said.
"All theater operations are on hold until further notice. These shows are not yet canceled. We understand that many of you will want refunds, credits etc and ask for your patience as we work through all the background matters on our end. Please help us by not stampeding the box office. We promise that we'll be in touch as soon as we have more information."
Library Programming Suspended
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh Public Library is suspending all programming and meeting room use, effectively immediately.
Programs and events will be suspended through at least March 31. All meeting rooms will be closed to outside groups as well.
"This decision was not made lightly as we know that the library has become a valuable community space to countless groups in the area."
The library hours remain unchanged, and we will continue to monitor this evolving situation in consultation with city and county leaders, the statement said.
Library officials have increased the cleaning schedule for all surfaces, and removed many of the toys, games, etc. from the Children’s Room.
"We have taken these steps to protect the safety of our staff and visitors. Remember, stay home if you or your child are sick, practice frequent hand washing and avoid crowds," the statement said.
"Our numerous digital collections remain available if you choose not to visit the library. EBooks, downloadable Audio books and eMagazines from are available for free with your library card 24/7.
Thanks you for your understanding and patience as we navigate this ever changing situation."
Seton Open House PPD
PLATTSBURGH — The Seton Catholic Open House which was scheduled for Wednesday, March 18, has been postponed.
Hill and Hallow Performance Canceled
SARANAC — The Jazz at the Fire Hall performance, scheduled for March 20 to 22 has been canceled.
"As we have followed the progress of the virus, we have been in close touch with the headliner artists in their various home regions (Munich, Montreal, Westchester, NYC), as well as our local opening artists (some of whom have been recently in Los Angeles)," a statement said.
"All are in agreement and willing to cancel these shows, in the hope and expectation that we will re-schedule the concerts. We are relieved, albeit disappointed after having invested so much effort to promote what promised to be some very special music events."
Solid Waste Meeting Re-scheduled
MALONE — The County of Franklin Solid Waste Authority meeting scheduled for March 19 has been canceled.
The meeting has been re-scheduled for April 15 at 3 p.m. in the Kitchen Conference Room on the second floor of the Franklin County Courthouse.
Wild Center Closed
TUPPER LAKE — The Wild Center in Tupper Lake has also opted to temporarily close to the public and suspend scheduled on-site events and programming effective March 13.
The Wild Center intends to reopen on May 1 after their regular, annually scheduled, maintenance month of April.
Wild Center staff will continue to work while undergoing best practices for staying healthy as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control, according to a news release. A dedicated facilities team has enhanced cleaning and disinfecting efforts throughout the campus.
The Wild Center will monitor updates from local and federal authorities, the Centers for Disease Control and the World Health Organization as the situation unfolds. Staff are in the planning stages to deliver educational content online through social media and our website.
VIC Programming Canceled
PAUL SMITHS — Public programming at the Visitor's Interpretative Center have been canceled for this weekend.
Trails are open as is access to the restrooms/foyer.
Back Door PPD
SARANAC LAKE — The Back Door, a collaboration between internationally-renowned photographer Paula Allen and refugee-activist and humanitarian Janet McFetridge planned for March 21 at Pendragon Theatre has been postponed.
"We remain committed to this event and will reschedule when conditions allow."
