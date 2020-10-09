Cancellation blues mar annual fair

PLATTSBURGH – The 2020 Arts & Crafts Fair at SUNY Plattsburgh is another COVID-19 casualty.
“We had plans to go forward with the craft fair in mid-November just as we have done the for the last 47 years,” Mary-Nell Bockman, director of the craft fair and conference and events services director at College Auxiliary Services, said.
“As we began to look at the questions related to transmission and safety and particularly given both our vendors, many whom are retired and older folks, and the fact that we attract such a large amount of attendees, there was just no way that we could go forward with this responsibly. It's impossible to social distance at an event like this.”
TOO BIG TO NAIL
The annual event attracts more than 140 vendors at the early November fair, where people do one-stop Christmas shopping.
“And if you've ever been to the Craft Fair, you know they're pretty tight together,” she said.
“At this point in our layout, we only have about two feet between each booth. So that gives you a sense of what it would mean if we tried to maintain some kind of social distancing.”
Another factor was there was no mechanism to sell tickets and limit the number of people in attendance.
“We do this as a community service not as a profit maker,” Bockman said.
“We don't make money on it. We really do this because it's a great opportunity to showcase some of these fantastic artisans in our region. We provide that as a very minimum cost to the vendors and also to those who come to purchase something and be part of this. There's just no chance of making this into something significantly different.”
HARD TIMES FOR VENDORS
Fair cost is quite high in general, and the college couldn't make it happen with other more pressing pandemic upgrades for the campus community.
“The other issue is the college has made a lot of decisions about the need to prevent the transmission within the campus community,” she said.
“So the idea of bringing that many people into the campus community is also not an option at this point. For me personally, it's a really disappointing thing. And I know the vendors have been facing much worse.”
The fair was just another on a long list of canceled venues.
“This, for many of our vendors, is their largest event in terms of income and certainly their engagement with the public because people come from all over the region to attend as well as our vendors,” Bockman said.
“It's just another one of these things that we all look forward to and bring a lot of people together but we just cannot do it this year. We let all the vendors know quite sometime ago.”
The vendors had already the registered, and she had sent out refunds to everyone.
“The registration for this closes in April,” she said.
“We didn't make the final decision until really July. I posted on Facebook and sent out emails to people. I think honestly most people assume it's canceled.
“I just think now we've gone through the cancellation blues so much over the past six months. I think the assumption is things will not happen. What happens is people are sort of surprised and shocked if you do. It's hard. It's sad.”
