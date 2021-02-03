Canadian author sought by State Police for 19-year-old drug possession charges

PLATTSBURGH — The search for a Canadian man indicted on 19-year-old drug possession charges has been revived by State Police after he recently published a book.
Natan Verkhovsky, 46, attempted to cross the U.S./Canadian border with five pounds of marijuana and two pounds of hashish on Nov. 6, 2002. A warrant for his arrest was issued on July 2, 2003, when he failed to appear in county court after his indictment.
Police are asking the public for information that could lead to his arrest. Verkhovsky lives in Montreal, police say.
Verkhovsky recently published a self-help book in late 2020 called “Personal Momentum: Secrets of Self-Transformation.”
Verkhovsky's book claims readers will be able to,”Control your activation levels, and increase and decrease your energy at will, with a unique set of 23 mental, physical and emotional drills developed with Olympic Athletes, Award-winning Coaches, Peak Performing Business Executives, and Elite Entrepreneurs.”
In 2020, he also started “The Essential Academy,” which is being presented as an online personal development academy.
Anyone with information on Verkhovsky and his whereabouts can contact State Police at (518) 873-2750 or Crimetip@troopers.ny.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.